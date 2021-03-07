The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coronavirus: Electronic bracelet quarantine pilot ends successfully

The Health Ministry has expressed immediate demand to help ease restrictions.

By AARON REICH  
MARCH 7, 2021 01:38
‘A bracelet of freedom’ says CEO in charge of COVID electronic monitoring (photo credit: SUPERCOM)
(photo credit: SUPERCOM)
(photo credit: SUPERCOM)
The pilot program for the coronavirus electronic bracelet designed to monitor quarantined Israelis successfully concluded on Friday, the company behind it announced in a statement.
SuperCom, the Israeli company behind the project, had launched the pilot Monday as a means of ensuring Israelis quarantine themselves after being exposed to COVID-19.
The pilot program saw Israelis arriving at Ben-Gurion Airport be offered the PureTag bracelet and PureCare smartphone ahead of their required 10-14 day at-home isolation, rather than have to quarantine in coronavirus hotels.
The bracelet cannot monitor any details about the person wearing it, except with whether they are complying with their quarantine, SuperCom president and CEO Ordan Trabelsi said ahead of the pilot program's launch.
Should the quarantine be violated, the bracelets won't track their location once they leave their home.
According to the company, the bracelets were in high demand, with over 91% of travelers arriving at the airport opting for the program. Reception from the program was positive, and was accompanied by a high satisfaction rate.
As a result, the Health Ministry has expressed immediate demand for the bracelet in order to aid in the country's easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. This includes plans to increase the amount of Israelis able to return to the country for abroad, many of whom are not vaccinated and will need to isolate. 
And Israel isn't alone in being interested in SuperCom's bracelets, with the company reporting interest from multiple nations worldwide. As a result, they have expanded their production capacity to over 20,000 units per month.
"We are very pleased with this pilot, utilizing our proprietary technology with people under home-quarantine in Israel, and we are proud to help Israel validate an important strategy to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus," Trabelsi explained, adding that other nations are welcome to run their own pilot programs as well.
Rossella Tercatin and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


Tags Coronavirus quarantine Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19
