Coronavirus: First, second grade capsules to be eliminated

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is holding a meeting Thursday to discuss disconnecting the education system from the country’s general economic exit strategy, according to sources in the know. If the consideration moves forward, local authorities would be able to open their schools when they are ready, based on the level of morbidity in their area.

The meeting comes after an agreement was made earlier Thursday between the Finance Ministry and the local authorities that would allow first and second grade classes to operate without capsules. At the same time, the schools would recruit as many as 6,000 new counselors and teachers to ensure after-school care can run without mixing classes. The current outline requires up to three groups of students to mix during after-school care, against Health Ministry recommendations.

The local authorities would take responsibility for running the after-school programs.

The budget will be allotted in accordance with the actual implementation and is committed through Passover, at which time the situation will be reevaluated.

“I welcome the formulation of a joint outline with the local authorities to operate the after- school program … and that allows for the full return of first and second graders to their classes, in accordance with Health Ministry guidelines, allowing parents to return to full-time work,” Finance Minister Israel Katz said.

A spokesperson for the local authorities told The Jerusalem Post that the decision came on the backdrop of the expected return of fifth and sixth graders to their classrooms in a week-and-a-half. She said that the winter weather will keep students inside and hence the classroom space currently being used by the young children will be necessary to accommodate the older grades.

The hope is to recruit individuals who are being released from the army and would therefore be readily available to work.

Education Minister Yoav Gallant has also agreed in theory, the spokesperson said.