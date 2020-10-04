Coronavirus: For nearly five days, percentage of positive cases declines

Some 2,557 patients were diagnosed with the virus Saturday out of 24,781 who were screened, meaning 10.3% positive results. The number of active patients also dropped to 70,172 from 71,504 the day before.

In a tweet, Eran Segal, a computational biologist at the Weizmann Institute of Science, expressed “cautious optimism.”

“The increase in morbidity in the general sector may have been halted, and the rate of infection there is around one,” he tweeted. Segal noted that the infection rate in the Arab community had also decreased, though it seemed to still be high among the ultra-Orthodox.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); }); במגזר הערבי: ירידה בתחלואה, בקצב הסגר הראשון במגזר החרדי: עדיין שיא ההתפשטות כל המגמות נראות באופן בלתי תלוי גם במאומתים וגם במאושפזים@kerenmarc @RonnyLinder @Nadav_Eyal pic.twitter.com/8yLIGX53Zf אופטימיות זהירה: ייתכן ונבלמה העליה בתחלואה במגזר הכללי, ומקדם ההדבקה שם סביב 1 ובמגמת ירידהבמגזר הערבי: ירידה בתחלואה, בקצב הסגר הראשוןבמגזר החרדי: עדיין שיא ההתפשטותכל המגמות נראות באופן בלתי תלוי גם במאומתים וגם במאושפזים @guyzo October 4, 2020

Israel’s partial closure began two weeks ago, when around 9% of all people screened were testing positive. Between September 18 and September 25 – the date that Israel enacted a more complete nationwide lockdown – that percentage rapidly spiked.

The infection rate rose to 10% on September 20, 11% on September 21, 12% on September 23 and 13% on September 25. It peaked on September 28 at 15%. But in the last few days, the trend has been reversing. On Wednesday, the infection rate was 13%, on Thursday 12% and on Saturday it was around 11%.

Nonetheless, 10% is still too high and dangerous, according to a report published Sunday morning by the Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center, which is overseen by the IDF.

The report said that the situation would need to be monitored for another several days and that it is important to remember that Israel’s ability to cut the infection chains was still not up to par.

It also warned that Sukkot (even though they are outside) are considered closed and that the risk of getting infection in a sukkah gathering was high. The report’s authors called on the public to wear masks and social distance.

Looking at other data, the number of patients in serious condition remains high at 830, including 223 who are intubated, the Health Ministry reported. The number of people being treated in hospital stands at 1,567.

Regarding red zones: Jerusalem is still the city with the most people infected (8,056 active cases), followed by Bnei Brak (5,583) and Ashdod (3,201) – all cities with large haredi (ultra-Orthodox) populations.

The coronavirus cabinet is expected to meet on Monday to discuss either tightening restrictions or considering the first steps of an exit strategy. If the trend continues downward, Blue and White ministers have said they will not consider any additional restrictions.

The Israel Police has made stronger efforts to enforce the restrictions in recent days, especially among the haredi population. It said that as part of its ongoing efforts, dispersed a large group of people illegally gathering police on Sunday morning in Bnei Brak and gave out a NIS 500 fine.

Police also arrested four people in the Shivtei Yisrael neighborhood of Jerusalem who broke regulations and then confronted police when they attempted to stop the violation.

Overnight, the Police closed down two yeshivas, including the Ponevezh Yeshiva, when attendees did not obey government instructions.

Over the holiday, the Police said officers visited 22 synagogues that were operating against Health Ministry rules. People were dispersed from the areas and dozens of fines were given out to people at the scenes.

The percentage of patients that tested positive on Sunday was another indication that the national lockdown is starting to work.