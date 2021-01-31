The government is scheduled to convene on Sunday and will likely extend Israel’s lockdown by another week, as the authorities hope to see a significant reduction in new coronavirus cases and serious patients in the coming days. The lockdown is set to expire on Sunday night at midnight.Health officials had already expected a substantial decrease in numbers last week because of the effect of the lockdown and the vaccination campaign. However, while in the last few days the figures seem to have started to trend downward, the reduction has not been considered large enough, especially in light of the fact that patients in serious condition have consistently been over 1,100, straining the hospital system. According to experts, the responsibility of the severity of the situation likely lies with new highly infectious coronavirus variants, which appear to have dramatically increase the ability of the virus to spread.Some 2,596 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Israel on Saturday, according to a Sunday morning update by the Health Ministry. While the figure is significantly lower than the ones in previous days, the data is influenced by the effect of the weekend, with only 26,817 tests performed compared to some 70,000 during weekdays.Of those infected, 1,162 were in serious condition and 298 were on ventilators. The death toll stands at 4,745.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to support the extension of the lockdown.The Health Ministry is also predicted to push to keep Ben-Gurion Airport closed for at least another two weeks, although it remains unclear whether legislation would be required in order to permit such a move.
The government meeting can take place after Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin announced Friday morning that the legislature will convene for a rare Sunday session to pass a bill that will raise fines on those who break coronavirus regulations.The saga over the fines bill began earlier last week, while the country is racing between getting as many people vaccinated as possible and the rapid spread of coronavirus infection.The bill, if passed, would double most fines and enable police officers to shut down institutions that are operating against the rules.Blue and White stressed that it would not agree to convene the government and extend the lockdown, despite begging by health experts, who said opening up now would put lives at even greater risk."Either everyone will adhere to the closure or there will be no closure," the party tweeted on Thursday. "Blue and White will not give up on the fact that all educational institutions throughout the country will be closed. Unlike [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, we have a responsibility. We will not allow irresponsible policies motivated by political interests which cost human lives.""The law in Bnei Brak will be the same as the law in Herzliya," the party said.The statement referred to the numerous accidents involving ultra-Orthodox institutions opening in spite of the prohibition. Ultra-Orthodox town and neighborhood have been especially affected by the pandemic.The government was meant to convene Thursday but pushed off the meeting when the Knesset failed to pass the fines bill.Health officials hope that extending the lockdown will buy more time for Israel to reach a higher number of immunized citizens.Some 1,729,000 Israelis – almost 20% of the country's population have already received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine, and over three million people at least the first.Over the weekend, 178,000 individuals were vaccinated.