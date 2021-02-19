The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Coronavirus: Health Ministry officials hold COVID assessment in Ramallah

It is extremely rare for Israeli officials to go to Ramallah for a meeting.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
FEBRUARY 19, 2021 16:08
Health Ministry director-general Chezy Levy Dr. Sharon Elrai-Price (photo credit: EYAL BASON)
Health Ministry director-general Chezy Levy Dr. Sharon Elrai-Price
(photo credit: EYAL BASON)
Senior Health Ministry officials visited Ramallah on Friday and met with their Palestinian counterparts to evaluate the situation there in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Understanding that Israel and the Palestinians live in one area and that an outbreak of COVID-19 among the Palestinian Authority may also affect the infection rate among Israeli residents, senior ministry officials visited with the PA Health Ministry and received a briefing on the coronavirus situation in the PA, morbidity data and the epidemiological investigations that are taking place,” the ministry said in a statement.
The visit included Health Ministry Director-General Chezy Levy, Head of Public Health Services Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis and Coronavirus Commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash.
It is extremely rare for Israeli officials to go to Ramallah for a meeting.
The visit came against the backdrop of an announcement by the Health Ministry on Thursday that Palestinians who work in Israel will receive the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.
Israel received a shipment of around 100,000 Moderna vaccines earlier this year but has yet to distribute them, according to a spokesperson in the Health Ministry. Some 5,000 were committed to the PA to inoculate its healthcare workers.
The Health Ministry did not release the details as to how these workers will get the jab.
According to the World ‘O Meter website, the PA has had 171,154 cases of coronavirus and 1,956 deaths. It was unclear if that number included Palestinians living in the West Bank and Gaza.
On Wednesday, Israel allowed 1,000 Sputnik V vaccines that had been donated by Russia to enter the Gaza Strip through the Erez Crossing, the Defense Ministry said.
The transfer had been held up due to internal debate in Israel as to whether the country should demand that Hamas release the two Israeli civilians it is holding hostage in Gaza and return the bodies of two Israelis soldiers before allowing the vaccines to enter.


Tags Ramallah Palestinian Coronavirus COVID-19 Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Welcome to UAE's ambassador to Israel

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The real message Netanyahu should take from Biden's phone call

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The Middle East muddles on

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel Elections: Michaeli the only true opposition to Netanyahu - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Coronavirus: Masking the message of Purim - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
5

Pfizer CEO shares his family's tragic story during the Holocaust

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla lit the 7th nigh candle of Hanukkah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by