Coronavirus: Here is what Israel’s school could look like in Sept. 2020

Despite the desire for a full return to routine in the fall, as schools closed this week and summer camps opened, the Education Ministry disseminated to administrators the first part of a coronavirus strategic plan for the upcoming school year.

“The analysis of the present-day reality requires us to prepare for a school year in the shadow of coronavirus ,” wrote former Education Ministry Director-General Shmuel Abuhav, who prepared the report just as he prepared to step down from his role.

The plan requires schools to prepare for three scenarios: a full closure - closing all schools or a single school due to infection, an integrated model - combining distance and frontal learning, and a “coronavirus routine” - operating schools under the full list of Health Ministry directives.

“The system experienced all these scenarios in the past year,” wrote Abuhav. “We’ve been down this path and now we have to learn, improve and plan based on that experience… We are aware of the time constraints.”

The document calls on schools to plan to be flexible in 2020 and to understand that unlike in previous years, the guidelines will not be published in one document but could be rolled out over time through various platforms.

As part of the flexible planning process for the next school year, the Education Ministry is asking schools to 1) identify lessons learned from the first wave, 2) identify strengths and areas of improvement and 3) identify work mechanisms and processes that require designing or improvement.

“Map the gaps in student abilities, learning habits and knowledge levels to create a program that can function in the next year,” the document instructs. “Sharpen the school’s compass, prioritizing the school’s main objectives… Prepare for various scenarios and create action plans for each of them.”

At the same time, it recommends evaluating the ability of the educational staff, including their proficiency in the use of digital tools for distance learning and their ability to handle the emotional challenges of teaching under the shadow of corona.

“The ministry has been preparing for a full set of online professional development tools,” the report states.

Finally, it calls on schools to come up with a school-parent communication plan.

Even if distance learning is instituted, schools will be required to maintain a minimum amount of hours of learning per day and per week in all subjects. The ministry divided the curriculum into clusters by type of school (secular, religious, Arab and Druze). Compulsory or core curriculum content makes up 70% of studies and the other 30% is for enrichment subjects.

For example, secular elementary school students are required to learn between 29 and 32 hours per week depending on the grade. In first grade, 15 hours should be spent on language, heritage, society and spirit. Eight hours should be spent on culture and lifestyle and six on math and science. A similar breakdown exists for religious first graders, except in those schools, five hours is to be allotted to Jewish studies, reducing language, heritage, society and spirit studies to 12 hours and culture and lifestyle to six.

Finally, the ministry notes that “maintaining the health and well-being of students in the education system is a key element of distance-learning,” which must be especially emphasized during the day of coronavirus. “Special emphasis should be placed on day-to-day conduct and school routines,” the report concluded.