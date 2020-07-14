Coronavirus hotels to stay open through the end of 2021 - Gantz

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that Israel’s state-run “ coronavirus hotels” are likely to remain open and active through the end of 2021.

Speaking Tuesday on a calls with the commanders of the hotels, members of the Home Front Command and Defense Ministry representatives, he said that, “the working assumption should be that the [hotels] will need to be active until the end of 2021 - that is to say, the entire work year next year will also center on this crisis.”

He added that, “In this campaign you are at the forefront and this is a campaign that requires ‘exponential creativity.’ This is a life-saving service that also allows us to continue to run the economy.”

The country is already running 18 coronavirus hotels, both for people who need to isolate and for those who are sick with the virus. The expectation is that even more will open in the coming weeks.