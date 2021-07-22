Coronavirus: How does Israel decide which countries to ban for traveling?

How does Israel determined which nations to place into this category, as well as the ones classified as "Destination with COVID-19 Travel Warning" (orange) or "Destination with COVID-19 Travel Notice" (yellow)?

The health authorities look at both the number of cases registered locally but also the number of virus carriers entering Israel from that country.

A country is considered at the highest risk, when in 30 days either 50 travelers or more returning from it test positive to the virus or over 10 do, but the rate is higher than 0.5% of the total of travelers entering Israel from that nation. Alternatively, a country can be considered at the highest risk in light of its high level of morbidity, measured using the epidemiological models developed by the Imperial College London (ICL) and the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME).

As of Friday, the group included Argentina, Belarus, Brazil, India, Kyrgyzstan, Mexico, Russia, Spain, South Africa, and Uzbekistan.

"Destinations with COVID-19 Travel Warning" are those that do not yet meet the criteria to be placed under travel ban, but that are predicted to do so within two weeks.

As of Friday, the list features Cambodia, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cyprus, Fiji, Georgia, Great Britain, Guatemala, Honduras, Kenya, Liberia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Namibia, Panama, Paraguay Seychelles, Turkey, Uganda, United Arab Emirates, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Travelers who enter Israel from these countries are required to isolate even if they are vaccinated or recovered, but the cabinet.

The last group of nations, those under travel notice, include countries with over 500 new cases per million residents, or the ratio of positive cases per total travelers entering Israel is higher than 0.3%, or that presents other indicators that suggest a notice.

As of Friday, the group includes Angola, Armenia, Bahamas, Bahrain, Belize, Bolivia, Botswana, Central African Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Dominican Republic, Guinea, Greece, Holland, Jordan, Lesotho, Malawi, Maldives, Morocco, Mozambique, Nepal, Peru, Philippines, Portugal, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Uruguay and Venezuela.

At the moment the classification under this group does not bear any practical consequence, but is meant to warn the public that is planning on traveling there that the situation in the country might deteriorate.

In general, the Health Ministry is recommending all Israelis to avoid non-essential travels abroad.