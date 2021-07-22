The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Coronavirus: How does Israel decide which countries to ban for traveling?

The number of cases per million residents, as well as the number of virus carriers among travelers who arrive to Israel are the essential criteria considered.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JULY 22, 2021 20:46
TRAVELERS CONVERGE at Ben-Gurion Airport late last month, as the skies begin to open up. (photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
TRAVELERS CONVERGE at Ben-Gurion Airport late last month, as the skies begin to open up.
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
Provided that the cabinet’s decision is approved by the full government, starting from July 30 Britain, Turkey, Cyprus, and Georgia will be added to the list of countries officially labeled as "Destination with highest COVID-19 risk," sometimes also described as “red” and effectively under travel ban, since Israelis are prohibited to visit them unless they obtain permission from the governmental Exceptions Committee.
How does Israel determined which nations to place into this category, as well as the ones classified as "Destination with COVID-19 Travel Warning" (orange) or "Destination with COVID-19 Travel Notice" (yellow)?
The health authorities look at both the number of cases registered locally but also the number of virus carriers entering Israel from that country.
A country is considered at the highest risk, when in 30 days either 50 travelers or more returning from it test positive to the virus or over 10 do, but the rate is higher than 0.5% of the total of travelers entering Israel from that nation. Alternatively, a country can be considered at the highest risk in light of its high level of morbidity, measured using the epidemiological models developed by the Imperial College London (ICL) and the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME).
As of Friday, the group included Argentina, Belarus, Brazil, India, Kyrgyzstan, Mexico, Russia, Spain, South Africa, and Uzbekistan.
"Destinations with COVID-19 Travel Warning" are those that do not yet meet the criteria to be placed under travel ban, but that are predicted to do so within two weeks.
As of Friday, the list features Cambodia, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cyprus, Fiji, Georgia, Great Britain, Guatemala, Honduras, Kenya, Liberia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Namibia, Panama, Paraguay  Seychelles, Turkey, Uganda, United Arab Emirates, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
Travelers who enter Israel from these countries are required to isolate even if they are vaccinated or recovered, but the cabinet.
The last group of nations, those under travel notice, include countries with over 500 new cases per million residents, or the ratio of positive cases per total travelers entering Israel is higher than 0.3%, or that presents other indicators that suggest a notice.
As of Friday, the group includes Angola, Armenia, Bahamas, Bahrain, Belize, Bolivia, Botswana, Central African Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Dominican Republic, Guinea, Greece, Holland, Jordan, Lesotho, Malawi, Maldives, Morocco, Mozambique, Nepal, Peru, Philippines, Portugal, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Uruguay and Venezuela.
At the moment the classification under this group does not bear any practical consequence, but is meant to warn the public that is planning on traveling there that the situation in the country might deteriorate.
In general, the Health Ministry is recommending all Israelis to avoid non-essential travels abroad.


Tags travel Coronavirus COVID-19 Pfizer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

It's time for Israel to get into the Olympic spirit - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
DAOUD KUTTAB

Is Gaza human-rights activist Mohammad El Halabi getting a fair trial?

 By DAOUD KUTTAB
Leah Aharoni

Why we should everything to save 2-year-old Alta Fixsler - comment

 By LEAH AHARONI
Douglas Bloomfield

Trust must be restored between Israel and the USA - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Rachel Levmore

Two rabbis oppose the prenup that prevents women from becoming agunot

 By RACHEL LEVMORE
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport
4

Who is most likely to develop severe COVID-19 even after a second jab?

ENTERING THE emergency room at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.
5

Archaeologists find part of Jerusalem’s wall destroyed ahead of 9th of Av

The section of the wall that was exposed.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by