Coronavirus in Israel: These restrictions will be eased on Sunday

The government voted to lift some restrictions on the public beginning Sunday, February 7 at 7 a.m. The following restrictions will be lifted:1. Abolition of the 1,000-m. restriction on traveling away from home and of restriction on visiting a non-family members in their home
2. Opening of nature reserves and national parks, conservation sites and locations under the auspices of the Antiquities Authority that are visited in the open air
3. Resumption of work-from-office for employees at companies that do not directly encounter the public
4. Return of one-on-one services
5. Allowance of takeaway from restaurants, cafés and stores
6. Welcoming of nuclear families to bed and breakfasts
