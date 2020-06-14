Coronavirus in Israel: Who is sick and where do they live?

The majority of Israelis who have coronavirus are under the age of 70. Most patients are being treated at home.

As coronavirus cases are surging across the Jewish state - some 19,000 people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, also known as SARS-CoV-2, since the start of the crisis - The Jerusalem Post asks what we know about these latest cases.

Of the 19,008 people who have caught coronavirus, only 3,348 are still infected. Among the active cases, the majority (3,268) have mild symptoms. The rest are in moderate (45) or serious (35) condition, as of Sunday morning, according to the Health Ministry.

Some 26 people are on ventilators and 300 people have died and 15,360 have recovered.

On average, 160 people are diagnosed positive each day.

Where are they being treated? The majority (2,223) are receiving home care. Another 360 are recovering in a state-run “coronavirus hotel.” Another 129 are being treated in the hospital.

So far, 226,101 Israelis (about 2.5%) of the population have been in isolation. Currently, 15,963 people are in quarantine.

Since the start of the crisis in the beginning of February, Israel has tested 747,941 people for the virus. However, since May 31 when Health Minister Yuli Edelstein changed the country’s screening policy many more people are being tested. The average number of daily tests last week was 11,926, meaning about 1.34% of those screened are found to have the virus.

According to Dr. Shuki Shemer, chairman of the board of the Assuta Medical Centers, the median age in the country is 30. Because Israeli society is younger, most of those who contract the virus are younger, too, making it less likely that they will succumb to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.



So far, 16,849 coronavirus patients (out of 18,448 at the time the data was recorded) have been under 70 and only 1,599 older.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that older people and individuals with pre-existing medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, lung disease, asthma and obesity have a greater risk of becoming seriously ill from corona.

Where is the virus?



There are patients in 317 different cities and towns across Israel.

As of Sunday morning, the cities with the greatest number of active patients were: Jerusalem (592), Tel Aviv (417), Bnei Brak (309), Rahat (107), Beersheba (106), Bat Yam (84), Petah Tikva (80), Netanya (75), Arara (72). Rishon Lezion (69), Holon (63), Beit Shemesh (62), Hura (57), Ashdod (54), Ashkelon (49), Sderot (42) and Holon (42).

And in the schools?

According to the Education Ministry, there are 506 sick teachers and students and 25,669 in isolation. Some 183 schools are closed.

The highest rates of infection in schools are in Jerusalem (40%), Tel Aviv (15%) and Bnei Brak (4%).