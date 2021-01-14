Coronavirus infection still high in Israel: 9,388 new cases

Some 9,388 people were diagnosed with coronavirus in the last day, the Health Ministry reported Thursday morning - not a peak, but one of the highest number of new daily cases since the start of the crisis.Of the more than 120,000 people who were screened, 7.9% tested positive.This is the third day in a row with more than 9,000 new cases.There is also still an unprecedented high number of people in serious condition. Of the 1,084 people in the hospital, some 1,063 are in serious condition, the Health Ministry showed, including 273 on ventilators.The number of serious patients has slightly declined from its peak of 1,102 earlier this week. However, hospitals have had to open new units and refrain from offering elective surgeries to manage the case load.Moreover, some 33 died in the last day, bringing the death toll to 3,826. In total, 155 people succumbed to coronavirus since the beginning of the week. The highest number of patients who died from coronavirus in a single day was on Tuesday, when 49 people died. Given the high rate of infection, the Health Ministry is expected to ask to extend the latest lockdown by at least a week in meetings that are meant to take place on Sunday. The ministry has also said that any exit strategy would be staged, beginning with opening schools, and would not happen all at once.
"It is impossible to imagine that we will exit [the lockdown] within 10 days," Head of Public Health Services Sharon Alroy-Preis said in a briefing on Tuesday. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been holding discussions with health officials on the subject in recent days, including on how and when to debut the green passport, which could further open the economy. Two million people have already received their first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine and 104,346 have completed two doses and should be immune to coronavirus within the week. More vaccines are on their way from Pfizer. Another large shipment is expected in the country on Sunday and more each week thereafter, with the goal of vaccinating around 200,000 people a day with their first or second dose. By March, Israel should have inoculated more than five million people. The combination of people getting vaccinated and the fear of the British and South African mutations, which spread the virus even faster, are complicating the Health Ministry's calculations about when to exit. Alroy-Preis said that the ministry would look not only at the total number of new daily cases, but whether there is a decline in serious cases, meaning that as the elderly and high-risk people get their second dose, the economy may be able to open even if the virus is spreading.Infectious Diseases Research Lab at Sheba Medical Center reported that it had identified four additional cases of the South African variant. So far, eight cases have been discovered in the country.