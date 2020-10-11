The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Coronavirus infections in Jerusalem on the decline

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 11, 2020 17:06
People wear protective masks as they walk around central Jerusalem amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), July 7, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
People wear protective masks as they walk around central Jerusalem amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), July 7, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
The decline in coronavirus patients in Israel’s capital continues, a report by the municipality showed on Sunday.
Some 485 people were diagnosed with coronavirus over the weekend, the municipality said – the lowest number in a month. In total, there are 7,465 patients in Jerusalem.
The breakdown is as follows: 247 are haredim (ultra-Orthodox), 27 east Jerusalem residents and 104 from the general community. The rest were unrecorded.
In the city, an average of 12% of people who are screened test positive - 18.5% within the Orthodox community. 
To help continue the positive trend, the municipality is working to establish a local epidemiological investigation team. It  also opened up four new testing centers on Sunday in Har Nof, Ramat Shlomo, Bayit Vegan and Romema.
According to the municipality there are currently seven red neighborhoods: the Jewish quarter in the Old City, Ramat Shlomo, Neve Yaakov, Romema, Shmuel Hanavi, Ramat Alon and Har Nof.
“We will continue to make every effort to eradicate the virus and open businesses,” Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion said.  


