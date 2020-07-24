The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Coronavirus: Israel and Brazil neck-to-neck for top cases per 100,000

Israel ranks No. 8 - behind only seven other countries: Kyrgyzstan, Oman, Montenegro, Bahrain, Panama and South Africa.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JULY 24, 2020 16:05
People wear protective masks as they walk around central Jerusalem amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), July 7, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
People wear protective masks as they walk around central Jerusalem amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), July 7, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
Israel has more cases of coronavirus than almost any other country in the world, according to the “coronavirus map” project created by the New York Times.
According to the chart revealed on Friday, Israel has 134 cases for every 100,000 citizens - that’s more than Brazil, which has 131.
At the end of June, the pandemic devastated the South American country and analysis condemned its government for having one of - if not the - worst pandemic responses in the world.
Israel ranks No. 8 - behind only seven other countries: Kyrgyzstan, Oman, Montenegro, Bahrain, Panama and South Africa.
However, the number of cases is often commensurate to the number of people screened for the novel virus. Israel is among the top five countries for the number of people tested per day, as well.
When it comes to cases per capita, Israel fares slightly better at No. 14. 
Nearly every country in the world has been affected by the virus. 
In total, more than 15,504,100 people worldwide have had coronavirus, the Times reported.  As of Friday morning, at least 633,300 people have died. 
The Health Ministry reported that 58,559 Israelis have had the virus since the start of the pandemic. Close to 450 people have died. 


Tags Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Gay conversion therapy and elections: Time to decide By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gov't must learn: 'Shoot, don't talk' to accomplish annexation By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Going batty in times of corona and politicking By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert: Netanyahu won't let any coronavirus czar succeed By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Jewish apathy, Jewish privilege and antisemitism By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor reinfected with coronavirus 3 months after recovering
MAGEN DAVID ADOM workers, wearing protective clothing, bring a patient to the coronavirus unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan this week.
2 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
3 Coronavirus: Is it an act of God?
A Jewish Magen David Adom volunteer stands next to a Muslim MDA volunteer.
4 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
5 Former NYPD commissioner warns US Jews: Protect your communities
New York Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly at a press conference, May 24, 2012
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by