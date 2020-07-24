Coronavirus: Israel and Brazil neck-to-neck for top cases per 100,000

Israel has more cases of coronavirus than almost any other country in the world, according to the “ coronavirus map ” project created by the New York Times.

According to the chart revealed on Friday, Israel has 134 cases for every 100,000 citizens - that’s more than Brazil, which has 131.

At the end of June, the pandemic devastated the South American country and analysis condemned its government for having one of - if not the - worst pandemic responses in the world.

Israel ranks No. 8 - behind only seven other countries: Kyrgyzstan, Oman, Montenegro, Bahrain, Panama and South Africa.

However, the number of cases is often commensurate to the number of people screened for the novel virus. Israel is among the top five countries for the number of people tested per day, as well.

When it comes to cases per capita, Israel fares slightly better at No. 14.

Nearly every country in the world has been affected by the virus.

In total, more than 15,504,100 people worldwide have had coronavirus, the Times reported. As of Friday morning, at least 633,300 people have died.

The Health Ministry reported that 58,559 Israelis have had the virus since the start of the pandemic. Close to 450 people have died.