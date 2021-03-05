The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coronavirus: Israel is opening on Sunday - here are the details

What changes on Sunday?

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MARCH 5, 2021 19:09
Israelis in Jerusalem are seen with ice cream ahead of an expected snowfall, on February 16, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The country is opening up further on Sunday, according to a decision by the government. This is the third stage of Israel’s exit strategy.
While at first health officials were recommending slowing down Israel’s opening given the reproduction rate (R) that has been holding around one, the government decided to move forward. As such, more children will return to school and additional commerce and recreation will be available to the public.
Entry into many of the new offerings are subject to a green passport, which can be obtained through the Health Ministry for anyone who has been fully vaccinated with two shots for at least a week. Children under the age of 16, who are not allowed to be vaccinated, will not be able to accompany their vaccinated parents.
Here is what will change on Sunday:
Schools - Students in grades 7-10 will return to their classrooms in green and yellow cities and those “light orange” cities in which at least 70% of people over the age of 50 are vaccinated or recovered
Restaurants and cafes - Green passport holders will be able to sit indoors or outdoors, non-vaccinated people will be able to sit outside. Restaurants and cafes will operate according to the Purple Ribbon outline.
Hotels - Will now open beyond the rooms and provide a full range of activities for green passport holders
Event halls, attractions, conferences - Open to green passport holders
Gathering limits - 20 inside, 50 outside (except in red areas where the limit remains 10 and 20, respectively)
Airports - 3,000 Israelis will be able to enter the country per day, in accordance with an aviation schedule established by the Transportation and Health ministries
New arrivals - Subject to home isolation in accordance with the guidelines of the Health Ministry; all returnees will be required to present a negative coronavirus test and be tested on arrival - including those who have been vaccinated or recovered
Enforcement - Police will step up enforcement and be provided with an additional 660 civil support staff members to ensure travelers say in isolation; new technological means to track isolation will be rolled out
Isolation hotels - Isolation hotels will continue to operate for those who need them
Outgoing flights - A limited number of Israelis will be able to leave the country with special permission granted through an exceptions committee 


