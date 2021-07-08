The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coronavirus: Israel registers two deaths for the first time in weeks

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JULY 8, 2021 14:49
Two people died of coronavirus in Israel early Thursday. In the past three weeks the country had registered only one victim on June 23, while the last time that two people succumbed to the virus within 24 hours was May 27.
A spokesperson for the Wolfson Medical Center in Holon said that a 48-year-old man with no significant preexisting condition, died during the night. He was not vaccinated.
The other victim, an 86-year-old man, was fully inoculated and died at the Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa.
In the current outbreak, around half of the cases are individuals who were fully vaccinated, which might help explain why the increase in morbidity has remained limited.
As in the previous days, over 500 new virus carriers were identified on Wednesday – 518 - with some 0.7% of the 74,000 tests processed returning a positive result. The country currently has some 3,600 cases, compared to less than 200 around mid-June.
At the same time, only 46 patients are currently in serious condition. While the figure marks an increase compared to previous weeks – at the lowest, on June 20, the number stood at 21, in April with a similar number of cases the country had some 140 serious patients. At the peak of the pandemic they were 1,200 – with over 85,000 active cases.
While according to the Health Ministry’s data the vaccine has been proven less effective to prevent infection from the contagious Delta variant, it still offers an extremely high protection against serious symptoms, hospitalization and death.
However, a little over 40% of the patients in serious conditions were fully vaccinated.
Coronavirus Commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash said that the vast majority of these patients belong to at risk groups, such as elderly people or individuals with serious pre-existing conditions. 


Tags Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus Mutation
