Coronavirus: Israel vaccinates 500,000th person against COVID-19

The 500,000th Israeli was vaccinated against the novel coronavirus on Tuesday at a Clalit health fund clinic in Jerusalem. Herzl Levy was vaccinated in the presence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein. Levy’s wife, Padilla, was also vaccinated. The couple is from Neveh Ya'acov. “We are ahead of the world in bringing and administering vaccines,” the prime minister said. “Israel is the world champion in vaccines, in first place. My task now is to ensure that we continue at this pace, and we work on it together.”He said that “we will strive to administer as many vaccines as possible, quickly, but first of all, to put the population at risk, as that is where most of the tragic mortality and morbidity is concentrated. Only then can we open the economy, help businesses, and return to normal life. This is our goal: to get life back on track as quickly as possible.”The event was also attended by Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, as well as the head of the Clalit health fund Prof. Ehud Davidson and the fund’s chairman Yohanan Locker.“Prime minister,” said Edelstein, “at this rate, we will also invite you to the millionth vaccination.”Earlier in the day, Edelstein celebrated that the number of Israelis vaccinated against the coronavirus is now higher than the number who have been infected with the virus since the beginning of the outbreak - around 410,000 people.
A quarter of all 70- to 79-year-olds in Israel were vaccinated against the virus as of Tuesday morning, while 20% of Israelis in their 60's, 18% of citizens in their 80's and 11% of citizens 90-years-old and older were vaccinated as well, the Health Ministry reported.Some 1,765 Israelis under the age of 20 were vaccinated, with some 12 children under the age of 10 vaccinated despite regulations banning children under the age of 16 from receiving the vaccination.The city leading the country in the total number of vaccinations is Tel Aviv, with almost 27,000 vaccinations as of Tuesday morning, followed by Jerusalem, Haifa, Petah Tikva, Rishon Lezion, Holon, Ramat Gan, Beersheba, Netanya, Ashkelon, Rehovot, Herzliya, Bat Yam, Ashdod and Modi'in-Maccabim-Reut.The city which had the highest percentage of its population vaccinated as of Tuesday morning was Arad, followed by Kiryat Shmona, Kiryat Tivon, Mevaseret Zion, Kiryat Motzkin, Kiryat Bialik, Nahariya, Karmiel, Eilat, Ramat Hasharon, Haifa, Ganei Tikva, Dimona, Herzliya and Yeroham.A number of Arab communities in Israel were listed among the bottom 15 cities in terms of vaccinations, with some cities listed with only a few dozen citizens vaccinated so far. Ayman Saif, who serves as the coronavirus liaison to the Arab community, said in an interview with Israel media that he is concerned that the Arab sector will not vaccinate because it does not trust the government.Meanwhile, it was decided Tuesday evening that if health funds in the north and south have excess vaccines at the end of the day, they may be used to vaccinate people without appointments, with an eye toward inoculating the at-risk population. “This decision is intended to enable the vaccine to be given as quickly as possible to all those at risk,” the Health Ministry said in a statement, “as this is the way to beat coronavirus and get back to routine.”The ministry also stressed that it had caught a rumor of health funds allowing the general public to make appointments or even come vaccinate and that “at this stage, there is no change in priority, and therefore the guidelines set must be adhered to.”Israel is not expected to have a shortage of vaccines and should start inoculating teachers by Sunday and the general population within the next two weeks. Netanyahu is working closely with Pfizer to see about advancing several hundreds of thousands of doses to ensure that Israel can keep pace with its goal of vaccinating between 100,000 and 150,000 people per day.Netanyahu said that he wants 2.25 million Israelis to be vaccinated within six weeks. The vaccination campaign is running parallel to a lockdown, as infection rates continue to rise at uncanny rates.On Tuesday morning, the Health Ministry reported 5,452 new cases of the virus were diagnosed on Monday, the largest number of cases in a day since the beginning of October, with 5.6% of tests returning positive.Of those infected, 604 patients were in serious condition and 156 patients were on ventilators. More than 30 people died in one day, bringing Israel’s coronavirus death toll to 3,256.The number of daily cases is almost a thousand cases higher than the number reported when the second coronavirus lockdown began in September.The Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center warned on Tuesday that the numbers were expected to continue rising as large amounts of tests were being conducted, indicating a significant increase in infection rates. The number of patients in serious condition is also "on a clear upward trend," according to the center."In order to shorten as much as possible, the duration of the restrictions that began this week, the high level of infection must be stopped," warned the center. "To this end, gatherings must be reduced, enclosed spaces must be well ventilated, proper, extensive and systematic wearing of standard masks, which cover the mouth and nose well, must be maintained, and other restrictions must be observed during the coronavirus period.”The center added that leaving the education system - and especially high schools - open will challenge the reduction of infection rates and may be a component in expanding it and accelerating the development of the third wave, before the onset of the effects of vaccines."As new classification requirements came into effect under the updated version of the traffic light program, 74 cities and neighborhoods were labeled as red, 117 were orange, 151 were yellow and 946 were green.The Education Ministry rolled out its strategy for opening schools in these zones late Tuesday: Classes will take place in all localities, regardless of infection level, for preschoolers and students in grades 1-4 and special education programs. Daycares would also continue to operate. However, the ministry clarified that classes for kids in grades 5-12 would only take place in green and yellow zones. These students in orange and red zones would learn from home. Outdoor meetings for students in capsules of 19 can take place in all localities. The outline was revealed as it was reported that some 11 students and two teachers from the same class were infected with the coronavirus at a school in Rehovot. Similarly, 14 students and faculty of Hebrew University tested positive for the coronavirus and 28 were sent into quarantine, the university told students in an email on Monday.Finally, Israelis returning from abroad should no longer need to quarantine in coronavirus hotels, Edelstein said Tuesday, instructing senior Health Ministry officials to close them as soon as possible."Every returnee from abroad who is allowed to enter the country should do an immediate check-up and go out for home isolation for two weeks or ten days if he does another check-up on the ninth day," Edelstein said.