The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Coronavirus: Israeli tech helps doctors train in crucial lung ultrasound

Within two weeks, the company developed a unit providing medical staff with the training to achieve the necessary proficiency within a few hours.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
APRIL 20, 2020 07:33
Simulator device to train medical staff in lung ultrasound by Simbionix 3D Systems. (photo credit: SIMBIONIX 3D SYSTEMS.)
Simulator device to train medical staff in lung ultrasound by Simbionix 3D Systems.
(photo credit: SIMBIONIX 3D SYSTEMS.)
The coronavirus emergency has placed an unprecedented amount of pressure on medical staff in hospitals all over the world. In order to help professionals who have been re-assigned to care for coronavirus patients, Israeli company Simbionix, the simulator division of 3D Systems Corporation, has launched a special project to train them for free in performing and analyzing lung ultrasounds.
Highly contagious, COVID-19 has dramatically inflated the number of patients who require hospitalization and even intensive care for respiratory-related symptoms and often decimated the staff caring for them, either infecting doctors and nurses or forcing them to enter quarantine.
 
Lung-ultrasound has proven to be one of the keys in the effective diagnosis of people infected with the virus in order to assess their situation and the best way to treat them and this is the area where Airport City-based Simbionix 3D Systems has stepped in, as Tal Avziz, director of simulation imaging at the company, told The Jerusalem Post.
The project was developed in cooperation with medical experts in Israel and abroad including Dr. Lior Fuchs, member of Ben-Gurion University’s Faculty of Health Sciences and senior physician at the Intensive Internal Care Unit at the Soroka University Medical Center, and Dr. Shirley Friedman, a senior physician in the intensive pediatric care unit and head of the Point of Care Ultrasound (PoCUS) service at the Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv.
“We are specialized in virtual reality-based simulation solutions for the medical industry for different specialties, from endovascular to gastro, in order to provide computer-based virtual experiences to enhance medical training and patient outcome,” Avziz explained. “When the COVID-19 crisis emerged, we started to look into how we could offer assistance to the medical community with our products.”
Avziz explained that by the end of February it had become clear from the experience of hospitals in countries more severely hit, like China and Italy, that lung ultrasound performed at the bedside of identified infected people was essential to determine the state of the disease and therefore the needs of the patients regarding treatment, including whether their respiratory system required ventilation.
“However, lung ultrasound which has become an important part of the triage of COVID-19 patients, is challenging and requires proficiency both in order to perform the procedure and in order to read the results,” he pointed out.
Within two weeks, the company developed a unit providing medical staff with the training to achieve the necessary proficiency within a few hours.
The training module was released to all hospitals which were already customers of Simbionix across Israel, the US, Europe and China at the end of March.
In addition, the company also created a mobile unit project that has offered the virtual reality-based training free of charge to several medical centers in Israel led by a team of specially-trained sixth-year medical students from Ben-Gurion University, whose Faculty of Health Sciences has incorporated PoCUS to the toolkits taught to all its medical students.
The team has already visited centers such as Soroka, Carmiel, Hasharon and Nahariya instructing the staff participating on matters such as the disinfecting protocol for ultrasound machines, what they should expect when they look at a COVID-19 patient’s ultrasound scan and how the procedure can be integrated into the hospitals’ protocol.
“A skilled point-of-care ultrasound scan has become a critical part of the COVID-19 diagnostic protocol. The student volunteers who joined the effort allow the professors, who are physicians at Soroka and other medical centers, to continue their clinical work at a lesser risk of contracting the disease,” Fuchs commented according to a Simbionix’s release.


Tags technology israeli innovation Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Protecting the elderly in time of coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ruthie Blum Does Israel have a ‘no exit’ strategy from corona? By RUTHIE BLUM
Yuval Cherlow Ethical ideals and the virus By YUVAL CHERLOW
Gal Perl Finkel Hezbollah in crisis, but Israel cannot take its eyes off it By GAL PERL FINKEL
Greer Fay Cashman Grapevine April 19 2020: Still singing to boost public morale By GREER FAY CASHMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
2 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
3 Dermatological symptoms may be the latest new coronavirus symptom
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
4 Germany’s largest paper to China's president: You're endangering the world
A poster with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed along a street in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2017
5 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by