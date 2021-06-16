The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coronavirus: Israel's slight rise in cases no cause for concern - expert

Since the beginning of June, the majority of new cases in Israel came from abroad – 142 v. 99 – but they did not cause any major outbreak in the country.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JUNE 16, 2021 19:48
Israelis in Jerusalem are seen without face masks after coronavirus restrictions were eased. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israel is registering a slight increase in the number of its coronavirus cases. According to Prof. Eyal Leshem, director of Sheba Medical Center’s Center for Travel Medicine and Tropical Diseases, the development is not cause of concern.
The number of active cases currently stands at 231, after dropping significantly below 190 in the past few days.
Some 28 new cases were identified on Tuesday, and 25 on Monday according to the Health Ministry, marking a slim growth compared to previous days.
“The small increase we are experiencing is primarily related to people coming back from abroad, and sometimes not respecting the quarantine requirements,” Leshem said.
Health Ministry’s data shows that the majority of new cases identified since the beginning of the month, came from abroad: 142 compared to 99 cases of people infected in Israel.
“However, we have to remember that we are talking about small numbers,” Leshem noted, adding that Israel appears to have reached some form of herd immunity, and that even new cases entering the country only rarely have caused local outbreaks, and only in a limited way.
“These numbers are not a concern from a public health perspective, the only recommendation would be for those who are not vaccinated to go and do it as soon as possible, because they are still exposed,” he noted, remarking how there are still about 200,000 people over the age of 50 who are not inoculated.
When the numbers are so low, also the R rate – or reproduction rate – which measures how many people each virus carriers infects on average and therefore the ability of the disease to spread – loses meaning, according to Leshem. Therefore, the fact that it is currently above 1 – the figure that in the past indicated that the pandemic was not receding – is not worrisome.
Israel will not reach a situation where the virus does not exist anymore, but the vaccine has been highly effective in preventing severe illness Leshem noted.
The number of serious patients has continued to decline. As of Wednesday, there were 25 patients in serious conditions. A month earlier they were 53. At the peak of the pandemic in January, they were over 1,200, placing an unprecedented burden on the health system.


