Coronavirus lockdown: What are the details of Israel's upcoming closure?

The coronavirus cabinet on Thursday voted in favor of a three-stage plan to help manage the coronavirus crisis, on a day that more than 4,000 new patients were diagnosed.The decision will be submitted to the government on Sunday for approval. What are the components of the program?
First stage: Lockdown
September 18 > October 1
> Shuttering of public and private sector, except essential services and working from home
> Prayers in open spaces according to an agreed upon outline
Second stage: Tightened restraint
October 2 > October 15
> Public sector will run according to an emergency outline> Private sector will work at 30% to 50% capacity at places that do not receive the public (offices, factories, etc.), with work from home as much as possible
Third stage: Traffic light plan
> Transition to activity according to the traffic light plan upon the conclusion of the first two stages
Notes:
> The resumption of classes after the Sukkot holiday will be evaluated by the coronavirus commissioner
> The transition from stage to stage will be done following an assessment and provided that a picture of the situation indicates a prominent and continuing trend of decline in morbidity
> Public transportation activity will be adapted to the scope of activity in the economy, according to the format used by the Transportation Ministry during the March-April 2020 restrictions
> The Finance Ministry will – together with the Prime Minister's Office and the head of the National Economic Council – work to formulate an economic safety net for business owners and citizens that are expected to be further hurt economically as a result of the foregoing decision
