Coronavirus lockdown: What are the details of Israel's upcoming closure?

Some 90 people died in the last week, bringing the death toll to 1,077 as of Friday morning.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
SEPTEMBER 11, 2020 13:06
BORDER POLICE patrol a nearly empty city center during a partial lockdown in early April (photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
BORDER POLICE patrol a nearly empty city center during a partial lockdown in early April
(photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
The coronavirus cabinet on Thursday voted in favor of a three-stage plan to help manage the coronavirus crisis, on a day that more than 4,000 new patients were diagnosed.
The decision will be submitted to the government on Sunday for approval.
What are the components of the program? 
First stage: Lockdown
September 18 > October 1

> Restrictions on movement of 500 meters from one's place of residence
> Closure of education institutions (except for special education; grade five and up will learn remotely), restaurants (except delivery), places of recreation, businesses, commerce and domestic tourism 
> Shuttering of public and private sector, except essential services and working from home
> Prayers in open spaces according to an agreed upon outline
 
Second stage: Tightened restraint
October 2 > October 15

Restrictions on movement between cities
> Gatherings according to the red zone outline (10 inside, 20 outside)
> Closure of education institutions (except for special education; grade five and up will learn remotely), restaurants (except delivery), places of recreation, businesses, commerce and domestic tourism 
> Public sector will run according to an emergency outline
> Private sector will work at 30% to 50% capacity at places that do not receive the public (offices, factories, etc.), with work from home as much as possible
Third stage: Traffic light plan
> Transition to activity according to the traffic light plan upon the conclusion of the first two stages

Notes:
> The resumption of classes after the Sukkot holiday will be evaluated by the coronavirus commissioner 
> The transition from stage to stage will be done following an assessment and provided that a picture of the situation indicates a prominent and continuing trend of decline in morbidity 
> Public transportation activity will be adapted to the scope of activity in the economy, according to the format used by the Transportation Ministry during the March-April 2020 restrictions
> The Finance Ministry will – together with the Prime Minister's Office and the head of the National Economic Council – work to formulate an economic safety net for business owners and citizens that are expected to be further hurt economically as a result of the foregoing decision


