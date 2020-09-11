Coronavirus lockdown: What are the details of Israel's upcoming closure?

First stage: Lockdown

September 18 > October 1



> Restrictions on movement of 500 meters from one's place of residence

> Closure of education institutions (except for special education; grade five and up will learn remotely), restaurants (except delivery), places of recreation, businesses, commerce and domestic tourism

> Shuttering of public and private sector, except essential services and working from home

> Prayers in open spaces according to an agreed upon outline



Second stage: Tightened restraint

October 2 > October 15



>

> Gatherings according to the red zone outline (10 inside, 20 outside)

> Closure of education institutions (except for special education; grade five and up will learn remotely), restaurants (except delivery), places of recreation, businesses, commerce and domestic tourism Restrictions on movement between cities> Gatherings according to the red zone outline (10 inside, 20 outside)> Closure of education institutions (except for special education; grade five and up will learn remotely), restaurants (except delivery), places of recreation, businesses, commerce and domestic tourism

> Public sector will run according to an emergency outline

Third stage: Traffic light plan

> Transition to activity according to the traffic light plan upon the conclusion of the first two stages



Notes:

> The resumption of classes after the Sukkot holiday will be evaluated by the coronavirus commissioner

> The transition from stage to stage will be done following an assessment and provided that a picture of the situation indicates a prominent and continuing trend of decline in morbidity

> Public transportation activity will be adapted to the scope of activity in the economy, according to the format used by the Transportation Ministry during the March-April 2020 restrictions

> The Finance Ministry will – together with the Prime Minister's Office and the head of the National Economic Council – work to formulate an economic safety net for business owners and citizens that are expected to be further hurt economically as a result of the foregoing decision

