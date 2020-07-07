The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Coronavirus: More than 1,000 people infected in a single day

The number of patients in serious condition is 85, including 35 who are intubated.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JULY 7, 2020 15:22
Shaare Zedek Medical team receive a patient with suspension on coronavirus, outside the coronavirus unit at Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on April 16, 2020. (photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
Shaare Zedek Medical team receive a patient with suspension on coronavirus, outside the coronavirus unit at Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on April 16, 2020.
(photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
The number of coronavirus cases in Israel topped 1,000 in a day again on Tuesday, according to the Health Ministry - the same day that a number of new restrictions came into effect.
There were 1,057 people diagnosed with coronavirus on Tuesday out of 23,046 who were screened. In total some 31,186 Israelis have been infected with the virus. As of Tuesday, 18,131 people have recovered.
The number of patients in serious condition is 85, including 35 who are intubated. 
More people died overnight, as well, bringing the death toll to 338.
What are the new restrictions?
Event halls, clubs, bars, gyms, public pools and cultural performances will be closed. 
Restaurants will be limited to seating 20 patrons inside and 30 outside. Synagogues must have no more than 19 prayer attendees.
Organized sporting events will continue to be held without fans. Hotels and tourist centers must close their bars and clubs, but their restaurants may have 20 people. 
Summer camps may only operate for children preschool age through fourth grade. The government authorized the director general of the Health Ministry to make a decision on educational activities for children grade five and older.
Bus transportation will change, as well, but it is still unclear how. Minister of Transportation Miri Regev will reportedly collaborate with the Health Ministry to determine how best to handle the situation. 
Most regulations were rolled out on Tuesday morning. However, Israeli media reported that following a meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Knesset coronavirus committee chairwoman Yifat Shasha-Biton, the order to close event halls will only close Wednesday morning. Therefore, anyone who was scheduled to marry Tuesday night can still hold an event with 50 people. 
The directives are set to expire at the end of the month, but can be extended.
Regarding public parks and beaches, a representative from the Health Ministry told N12 that playgrounds are closed but parks and beaches can operate as usual, although people who patronize them should be careful to social distance.


