Coronavirus: Nearly four out of five new cases under 40 years old

The number of new cases of coronavirus continued to decline on Wednesday, according to a report by the Coronavirus Knowledge and Information Center. However, the data shows that 77.7% of those diagnosed yesterday - almost four out of five - are under the age of 40.

Only 5.5% of new cases were over the age of 60, reiterating the effectiveness of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine on the infection rate in Israel. More than 80% of people over 60 have been vaccinated.

The Health Ministry had not reported updated data by 12 p.m. Israel time.

Some 4,389 Israelis were diagnosed with coronavirus on Tuesday, the Knowledge Center showed - 6.4% of the more than 70,000 people tested. The reproduction rate, also known as the “R,” stood at 0.81.

There were 964 people in serious condition, compared to 1,072 a week before.

The center stressed that while there is a decrease in serious cases among older people, around 40% of new serious cases are younger people.

Fourteen people died in the last 24 hours.

On Tuesday, Israel vaccinated its four millionth citizen. On Wednesday, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein reported that more than 50% of people over the age of 30 had received at least their first shot.

He said that 160,000 people were inoculated on Tuesday and that to date 4,075,000 people have received at least one shot. In addition, 2.7 million people have received their second vaccine, too.