Coronavirus night curfew off the table as gov't meeting postponed

Restrictions on Hanukkah gatherings in Jewish communities and restrictions on Christmas and non-Jewish holidays are currently being examined.

By HANNAH BROWN  
DECEMBER 8, 2020 18:55
An empty Knesset Plenum
The government meeting regarding the proposed night curfew, which was supposed to take place Tuesday night, has been postponed to Wednesday night due to legal challenges, and other options are currently being considered.
The proposed night curfew was intended to curb rising infection rates and prevent a general lockdown as a means of preventing large gatherings over Hanukkah, Christmas and New Year's.
Following opposition from senior officials in the Health Ministry, representatives of the attorney-general made it clear to the cabinet Tuesday that without sweeping support from the Health Ministry, the night curfew would not be enforceable, as it would not be legally defensible in the Supreme Court.
Senior Health Ministry officials speculated that Israel would face a tightening of restrictions soon, according to a report on the N12 website. The only question, said the officials, was whether the increased regulations would be put into place this week or next.  
Representatives of the attorney-general’s office have made it clear in recent hours to both the government and the Knesset that that approval of the curfew is legally problematic, and that without a solid and unified position that it would help dramatically in the fight against the spread of the virus, it would be legally questionable to approve such a sweeping denial of citizens’ liberty.
The idea of a night curfew was rolled out by Meir Ben-Shabbat, head of the National Security Council (NSC), and supported by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
But many health officials questioned the efficacy of a night closure, including the coronavirus commissioner Nachman Ash, who has voiced objections to the idea of starting with a night curfew and has contended – in line with health professionals’ opinions up until now – that the effectiveness of a night curfew is unknown.
The Health Ministry is continuing to work on the exact phrasing of the government decision.
Restrictions on Hanukkah gatherings in Jewish communities and restrictions on Christmas and non-Jewish holidays are currently being examined.


