Coronavirus: Number of serious patients in Israel drops below 100

At the beginning of April, there were over 300 serious patients and at the peak of the pandemic in January the figure stood at 1,200 for several days.

The last time Israel registered such a lower number of patients – 90 compared to the current 93 – was July 6, 2020. The following day, the figure spiked to 113 and from there it rapidly climbed.

“We are very pleased with this result,” Tomer Lotan, executive director and policy chief at the national coronavirus taskforce, told The Jerusalem Post. “We feel that in the past few months we have found the correct way to lead the country, not only in terms of the vaccination efforts, but also in all the aspects that accompanies them, the green pass outline and other policies.”

For the past week, Israel has registered less than 100 new cases per day. The rate of tests returning a positive result has remained stable between 0.1 and 0.3 for several days. During the peak of the three pandemic waves that invested the country the figure exceeded 10%.

In addition, the virus reproduction rate, or R, which measures the number of people each virus carrier infects on average, has stayed at around 0.8 for over a month, showing that the pandemic keeps on receding.

The number of active cases is also continuing to drop, currently standing at 1,244.

As the epidemiological situation continues to be encouraging, on Tuesday the government approved the Health Ministry’s recommendation of allowing green pass activities to drop all the other restrictions, except for the requirement to wear masks indoors. Starting from Thursday, venues are therefore going to be able to operate at full capacity, as well as to serve food.