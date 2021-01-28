The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coronavirus: Numbers appear to trend downward as gov’t prepares to meet

Almost 1.5 million individuals have received both vaccines * Deaths continues to spike as toll reaches 4,609 * Israel borders completely seal

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JANUARY 28, 2021 11:05
Israelis are seen walking along the Jaffa Street light rail tracks in the rain amid the coronavirus lockdown, on January 19, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israelis are seen walking along the Jaffa Street light rail tracks in the rain amid the coronavirus lockdown, on January 19, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israel has been completely sealed off since Thursday morning, when the land borders shut down after Ben-Gurion airport was closed to prevent coronavirus variants to enter the country earlier in the week.
The cabinet is set to meet later in the day to extend the restrictions on traveling as well as the reinforced lockdown. Both sets of measures are currently scheduled to expire on January 31.
Some 7,668 new coronavirus cases were registered in the country on Wednesday, according to a report by the Health Ministry, with 9.2% of the tests performed returning a positive result. The figures appear to confirm a decrease in the morbidity rate that has been observed in the past few days.
However, the numbers of patients in serious conditions and on ventilators remain high – 1,132 and 306. The data is considered critical by health officials and experts in light of the overload burdening the hospital system.
A significant improvement is expected as early as next week as an effect of both the restrictive measures and the vaccination campaign, as explained in a report that Hebrew University researchers sent to the government on Wednesday night, although the document also stated that only in the next few days it will be possible to understand the entity of the decline, in light of the uncertainties caused by the highly infectious coronavirus mutations.
The report also highlights a 30% increase in the death rate among critical patients. The death toll since the beginning of the pandemic in Israel stands at 4,609. Some 96 new deaths were registered since the previous update by the Health Ministry. Over 1,200 people have died from the virus only in the month of January.
At the same time, the country continues to vaccinate about 200,000 people a day. Some 1.5 million people have received both doses and about 2.9 the first. On Wednesday night, the ministry expanded the vaccination campaign to all those who are over the age of 30. 


