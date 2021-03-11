The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coronavirus: One-of-a-kind epidemiology lab to open in Israel's Assuta

Israel's Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital will be opening a new lab for research and identification of disease outbreak amid the coronavirus pandemic.

By HADASSAH BRENNER  
MARCH 11, 2021 09:46
Assuta Ashdod University Hospital (photo credit: EYAL TOUEG)
Assuta Ashdod University Hospital
(photo credit: EYAL TOUEG)
A new lab dedicated solely to the research and identification of disease outbreak will be opened in the Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital in April. It will be the first lab of its kind in Israel – the only one that is designed specifically for the identification of pathogens in real time. 
After being hit unexpectedly by the coronavirus, the lab's mission is to prepare Israel for any other potential pandemics. 
Dr. Erez Barenboim, director-general of the hospital, asserted that "the possibility that we will be caught again unprepared is not an option!"
He continued, "We have learned from this year that we have to make our greatest effort to be ready for the next occurrence of a new outbreak."
The lab will be funded by Keren Hayesod, the worldwide fundraising organization for Israel, after receiving one million dollars from an anonymous donor wishing to contribute to the field of epidemiology. 
The current head of the hospital's microbiology lab, Nadav Sorek, will be managing the new facility and its research. 
Sorek explained the goal and approach the lab will be taking in more detail:
"Readiness here is the key word. The new lab will focus on scanning outbreaks of pathogens (diseases and viruses, mostly). The basic idea is to constantly develop tests against new and already existing pathogens that we can use in the case of another outbreak. With corona, the lab had no previous knowledge or tests, and in a very short period of time, had to go from producing no tests at all to thousands per day. With the advanced abilities of the new lab, we will be able to minimize that initial time..."



