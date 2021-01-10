Coronavirus peak: 993 patients in serious condition on day 3 of closure

There are 993 people in serious condition from coronavirus in Israel’s hospitals, the Health Ministry reported Sunday morning - a peak since the start of the crisis in the country.

The news comes on the first weekday of the third lockdown and as the health funds begin administering second doses of the Pfizer vaccine. In addition, at least 100,000 more doses of the vaccine are expected to land in Israel around 4 p.m.

There were 5,030 people diagnosed with coronavirus on Saturday - 6.3% of the 81.858 people who were screened. Some 60 people died over the weekend, bringing the death toll to 3,645.

In general, the hospitals are starting to become overcrowded with coronavirus patients. Rambam Medical Center in Haifa reported 106 people were hospitalized - a record number for the center. At the same time. Hadassah-University Medical Center reported 136 patients and said it was opening a new coronavirus unit.

Senior officials in the Health Ministry are already saying it is likely that the lockdown will be extended past two weeks in light of the rate of infection. The decision will need to be made based on the numbers and also how quickly the new shipment of Pfizer vaccines arrive and are distributed.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last week that Israel will receive millions of vaccines over the next two months, enough to vaccinate anyone who wants to get the jab by the end of March.

He and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein received their second doses of the vaccine on Saturday night at a small ceremony at Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer. Others who received their first doses 21 days ago will be jabbed today.

Coronavirus commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash got his second dose. After the vaccination he told KAN News that he is seeing an increase in people wanting to be vaccinated across sectors, including from within the Arab community, which had shown initial hesitancy.

To help ensure the effectiveness of the lockdown, Police have stepped up presence across the country. Sunday will be the first real test of their ability to stop people from breaking the regulations and traveling more than 1,000 kilometers from home for forbidden purposes.

However, Police have said that they will try to make travel easier for essential workers and remove some roadblocks on intercity during peak travel hours, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. During that time, the traffic division will deploy cops on motorcycles who will monitor travelers and pull over anyone who looks suspicious, such as cars carrying families with children.

Recall, there is no school due to the lockdown, except for special education.

Police gave out nearly 10,000 tickets to people violating the rules over the weekend, it said. The majority - more than 7,000 - were administered for people leaving home.