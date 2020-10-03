Coronavirus: Police hand out 7,000 fines over Sukkot

The police stepped up enforcement over Sukkot in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus , giving out the highest number of tickets for breaking Health Ministry restrictions in a single day.

Police administered 7,000 fines: 5,171 who were in places that they were not supposed to be; 1,415 to people not wearing masks; 98 for breaking isolation; and 209 for gathering in a sukkah against protocol.

“The police will continue with increased operational activity throughout the country in order to maintain public peace, security and health,” the organization said in a statement on Friday.

Thousands of Israeli police officers, Border Police officers and volunteers, reinforced by IDF soldiers and inspectors, were charged with enforcing the latest set of restrictions over the holiday.

