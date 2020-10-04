The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Coronavirus protective immunity may be short-lasting – report

The study may be valuable for examining protective immunity acquired through infection with COVID-19 or vaccination.

By EVE YOUNG  
OCTOBER 4, 2020 14:49
Blood collection specialist Niilo Juntunen opens the apheresis machine to remove the kit used to collect convalescent plasma from a recovered coronavirus patient at the Central Seattle Donor Center of Bloodworks Northwest during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) global outbreak, in Seattle, Washing (photo credit: REUTERS)
Blood collection specialist Niilo Juntunen opens the apheresis machine to remove the kit used to collect convalescent plasma from a recovered coronavirus patient at the Central Seattle Donor Center of Bloodworks Northwest during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) global outbreak, in Seattle, Washing
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A new long-term study shows that acquired immunity for four seasonal coronaviruses is short-lasting, indicating that COVID-19 protective acquired immunity is also short-lived.
Researchers hope to help prepare for future waves of COVID-19 by understanding the duration of protective immunity from reinfection. This information may be valuable for examining protective immunity acquired through infection with COVID-19 or vaccination.

The researchers hypothesized that shared characteristics of four seasonal coronaviruses are representative of all human coronaviruses because the four can cause respiratory tract infections but are otherwise dissimilar both biologically and genetically. 
 
The study monitored healthy individuals for 35 years and found that reinfection with the same seasonal coronaviruses frequently occurred 12 months after previous infections. "The researchers looked... to blood samples from 10 healthy individuals enrolled for decades in the Amsterdam Cohort Studies on HIV-1 Infection and AIDS," explained NIH director Dr. Francis Collins in addressing the report.
Results showed that reinfections were seen frequently 12 months after initial infection and, in some cases, as early as six months after. 
"The new data show that immunity to other coronaviruses tends to be short-lived, with reinfections happening quite often about 12 months later and, in some cases, even sooner," Collins said.
Therefore, it is important to "proceed carefully and with caution when it comes to long-term immunity, whether achieved through naturally acquired infections or vaccination," he stressed.
It is important to keep three caveats in mind when looking at data from the study, Collins said. The first is that "the researchers tracked antibody levels but didn’t have access to information about actual illness. It’s possible that a rise in antibodies to a particular coronavirus might have provided exactly the response needed to convert a significant respiratory illness to a mild case of the sniffles or no illness at all."
The other two caveats, according to Collins, are that it is unknown to what degree mutational changes of the virus contributed to reinfection, and that the roll of cell-based immunity in fighting off coronavirus infections was not studied but may be significant.


Tags Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus is the great equalizer, but it's not enough By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN An army of nine million to fight coronavirus By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Greer Fay Cashman IMPROVE aims to improve food security in African countries By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Gilad Sharon The aggressors are free, the defender is locked up By GILAD SHARON
Amotz Asa-El Time is up for the ongoing, dangerous Likud and ultra-Orthodox liason By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
3 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
4 American Jews should reject Joe Biden - opinion
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
5 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by