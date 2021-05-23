Coronavirus: SARS-CoV-2 could become less-severe seasonal illness - study

The study, published in the academic journal Viruses , was done utilizing a mathematical model based on three factors: severity in consecutive infections, population heterogeneity in susceptibility due to age and reduced severity from partial immunity.

Overall, this was meant to show how the lessons learned from the pandemic will impact how the body adapts and changes.

And it is these changes, the study found, that will impact the severity of the disease in the future, rather than the disease itself changing.

"Over the next decade, the severity of COVID-19 may decrease as populations collectively develop immunity," said Fred Adler, senior author and professor of mathematics and biological sciences, according to NewsHub

The virus at the center of the ongoing pandemic, SARS-CoV-2, is what causes COVID-19. However, there are plenty of other seasonal coronaviruses that exist. But while these illnesses are far-less severe, Adler explains that evidence exists that one of these may have once been severe, and helped give rise to the Russian Flu pandemic in the late 1800s, according to NewsHub.

But like the Russian flu, SARS-CoV-2 could soon follow a similar path. Of course, there are variables the study didn't account for, such as variants, but the current data could help properly assess how the pandemic is going to change as time goes on.

Currently, there have been nearly 170 million COVID-19 cases across the world, and the death toll has neared four million, based on official counts. However, the World Health Organization has said that these are significantly less than the actual totals , with the actual death toll estimated to be as high as eight million.