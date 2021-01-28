The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Coronavirus: Should you vaccinate your child?

The Health Ministry said that 40% of new coronavirus cases are in youth under the age of 18.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 28, 2021 13:22
A nurse works in the new COVID-19 ICU for children at Hadassah-University Medical Center (photo credit: Courtesy)
A nurse works in the new COVID-19 ICU for children at Hadassah-University Medical Center
(photo credit: Courtesy)
As the number of children and teens diagnosed with coronavirus continues to increase, parents are starting to wonder if they should inoculate their children. 
The Israeli Society for Pediatric Infectious Diseases and the Israeli Pediatric Association on Thursday put out a position paper in which they said that children should only be vaccinated in extreme circumstances. That is because most children experience mild cases of coronavirus or are asymptomatic if infected.
In addition, the first Pfizer and Moderna clinical trials did not include any children under the age of 16. Trials are underway with youth 12-16, but those results are only expected in the next few months.
In the meantime, the pediatric societies said that there are cases where vaccination could be recommended. These include for children who live in a house where someone suffers from severe immunosuppression. In addition, children who have any of the following other diseases: morbid obesity; neurodevelopmental disorders including seizures and congenital syndromes; diabetes; lung disease, including asthma; certain immune disorders; cancer; heart disease or pulmonary hypertension; renal failure; or sickle cell anemia. 
The societies said that any parent who believes their child should get the jab should see their physician and receive a recommendation and referral. The final decision about vaccination should be approved by Dr. Boaz Lev, chairman of the Health Ministry’s Coronavirus Vaccination Committee. 
Children under 12 should not be considered for vaccination, they wrote.
The Health Ministry confirmed for The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday that there have already been 10 cases of children under the age of 16 who were vaccinated because of their high-risk for contracting a serious case of COVID-19. 
The ministry said that so far, no side effects have been reported by the youth. The societies recommended careful tracking of any youth who is vaccinated.
To date, close to 60,000 children and teens have been diagnosed with coronavirus since the start of the month. Earlier in the week,  Head of Public Health Services Prof. Sharon Alroy-Preis told the Knesset that around 40% of all new cases are children under 18, with the largest spike among those between the ages of six and nine.
In addition, Hadassah-University Medical Center opened a coronavirus intensive care unit for children amid a small group of new cases among babies and toddlers.
Students between the ages of 16 and 18 began being vaccinated already last Saturday night, as part of the country’s mass vaccination campaign. The goal is to allow those teens to return to school and take their matriculation exams. 


Tags Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread Moderna Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: Political mergers needed to solve crisis

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

The quest for Israel's soul amid new Biden administration - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Ronald Lauder

World Jewish Congress president tackles the antisemitism of today

 By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef

The Reali school scandal - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yair Lapid

Yair Lapid on Int'l Holocaust Remembrance Day: Lots of people saw

 By YAIR LAPID

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Trump’s final days in office revealed in shocking detail

US President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump as he departs from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, January 20, 2021.
3

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley
4

Olmert: I hate everything Sheldon Adelson loved about Israel - opinion

SHELDON ADELSON attends an American Independence Day celebration in 2009.
5

Anti-Biden conspiracy claims US escalating role in Syria

Turkish Kurds look towards the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani from the top of a hill close to the border line between Turkey and Syria near Mursitpinar bordergate

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by