Coronavirus testing centers, Finance Ministry strike deal

The agreement ends a workplace dispute that had been announced by the Histadrut.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JUNE 26, 2020 19:42
TESTING FOR coronavirus at a Leumit Health Fund lab in Or Yehuda. (photo credit: FLASH90)
TESTING FOR coronavirus at a Leumit Health Fund lab in Or Yehuda.
(photo credit: FLASH90)
As coronavirus testing labs continue to suffer from a lack of manpower, the Finance Ministry signed an agreement with union workers to provide "special rewards" to employees at the Health Ministry's testing labs.
The Commissioner of Wages and Labor Agreements at the Finance Ministry, Kobi Bar Natan, the Chairman of the Histadrut labor federation, Arnon Bar-David, the Chairman of the Union of Biochemists, Microbiologists and Lab Workers, Esther Admon, signed the agreement on Thursday night, ending a workplace dispute that had been announced by the Histadrut.
The press was informed on Friday.
Workers at the coronavirus testing labs have needed to carry out more tests and at a quicker rate than ever in the past, and have been called on to work 24/7.
The agreement reached on Thursday night did not provide additional shifts to the testing labs, meaning workers will still deal with the same workload.
As the number of tests being carried out in Israel continues to rise, Head of Public Health Prof. Sigal Sadetsky asked that the IDF work with the labs to help carry out coronavirus tests, the Hebrew website Ynet reported. 
Sadetsky explained that the labs haven't been able to keep up with the workload amid the recent rise in infection rates due to a lack of manpower. The Health Ministry official asked the IDF to extend the cooperation agreement by three months.
The nurses union in Israel announced a workplace dispute on Thursday due to a lack of manpower, as well.
Within 14 days, the nurses can take action through their union and strike, if no agreement is made.


