The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Coronavirus vaccine candidate can be applied like band-aid

Chemically, the vaccine works the same way as flu shots. The vaccine includes lab-made pieces of the virus in order to build the body's immunity.

By AARON REICH  
JUNE 16, 2020 13:09
Johnson & Johnson band-aids sit on a shelf at the Rock Canyon Pharmacy, in Provo, Utah on May 9, 2019. (photo credit: GEORGE FREY/ REUTERS)
Johnson & Johnson band-aids sit on a shelf at the Rock Canyon Pharmacy, in Provo, Utah on May 9, 2019.
(photo credit: GEORGE FREY/ REUTERS)
A new coronavirus vaccine candidate from the University of Pittsburgh that can be applied to the skin like a band-aid is now ready for human trials, NBC affiliate Click2Houston reported.
Called “PITT-CO-VACC,” the Pittsburgh Coronavirus Vaccine, the vaccine would be given to patients via a small patch, around the size of a postage stamp, which is put on the same way one puts on a band-aid. However, this patch comes with tiny needles that dissolve.
This works using a new technology known as a dissolvable microneedle array, according to Louis Falo, Jr. MD, PhD, professor, and Chair of Dermatology at the University of Pittsburgh and University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.
“The microneedle array is simply applied to the skin topically, pressed into place very shortly, and then taken off and thrown away,” he explained, Click2Houston reported.
Chemically, the vaccine works the same way as flu shots. The vaccine includes lab-made pieces of the virus in order to build the body's immunity.
“By inducing an antibody response in this protein, you block the entry of the virus into the cell,” explained Andrea Gambotto, MD, Associate Professor of Surgery at the University of Pittsburgh, according to Click2Houston.
The vaccine has already passed tests on mice, and they have already begun discussion with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding approval to begin human trials.


Tags Pittsburgh Coronavirus vaccine Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Phenomenon of threats to Supreme Court Justices needs to be condemned By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader When most committees are men’s committees By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef Gone with the anti-racist winds By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jason Greenblatt Applying Israeli law in West Bank is not illegal By JASON GREENBLATT
Elie Podeh Avoiding a small annexation will not prevent the larger occupation By ELIE PODEH

Most Read

1 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
4 Cancer treatments significantly affected by diet, researchers find
A patient receives chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer
5 American tourist instructed to leave Israel after violating quarantine
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by