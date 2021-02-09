Coronavirus vaccine side effects: What are people reporting?

As Israel continues to vaccinate its citizens, the Health Ministry is closely tracking any side effects that people might experience.

As of January 31, more than three million people had been inoculated with at least one dose of the vaccine and only 0.23% of people had reported any side effects from their first dose. In addition, just some 0.26% experienced side effects from their second dose.

In total, 43 people were hospitalized after receiving their first dose and only five after receiving their second dose.

Of the 43 who were admitted to the hospital, 16 cases were related to their having a history of cardiac disease. Some 11 people had issues with their central nervous system. The rest were tied to other pre-existing medical conditions.

Of the five people who were admitted after their second inoculation, three suffered from cardiac disease and two are still being investigated.

The following is an overview of side effects reported by vaccinees, according to the Health Ministry:

> Only 7,039 out of 3,006,831 people reported side effects after receiving their first dose

> Only 4,469 out of 1,732,534 reported side effects after receiving their second dose

> Pain at site of injection: 3,495 people after first dose, 1,035 after second

> General fatigue and other similar symptoms: 2,990 after first dose, 3,230 after second

> Neurological symptoms: 302 after first dose, 119 after second

> Allergies and anaphylactic shock: 177 after first dose, 57 after second

> Other significant symptoms or events that were not seen during the initial Pfizer clinical trials: 74 after first dose, 28 after second

> The majority of side effects from the first and second doses were experienced by people between the ages of 20-60

> People with pre-existing medical conditions were more likely to require medical assistance or hospitalization after vaccination