Coronavirus vaccine: What protection might be available to Israelis soon?

Around the world, scientists are working on developing a vaccine for the novel coronavirus. According to The New York Times, there are currently 165 vaccinations in development and 27 that are in human trials. In Israel, the Health Ministry has already signed with two American vaccine makers to be among the first recipients of their vaccines, if they are successful: Moderna, Inc. and Arcturus. At the same time, two Israeli companies say they have made progress on their own vaccines: MigVax Corp. and the Israel Institute for Biological Research in Ness Ziona. With the help of Dr. Rivka Abulafia-Lapid, a senior virology lecturer at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, The Jerusalem Post provides you an update on what protection might be available for Israelis soon.ModernaModerna announced the launch of its Phase 3 study of its mRNA vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273, against the novel coronavirus on Monday. mRNA-1273 is a first of its kind mRNA vaccine against COVID-19 encoding for a prefusion stabilized form of the spike protein - the major surface protein that the novel coronavirus uses to bind to a receptor, which acts like a doorway into a human cell. It is a two-shot vaccine.In a release, the company explained that the Phase 3 study, called “COVE” for “coronavirus efficacy,” will include approximately 30,000 participants in the United States and be run in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority. Participants in the Phase 3 study will receive 100 micrograms. It is a double-blind placebo trial. According to Moderna, it is on track to deliver approximately 500 million doses per year, and possibly up to 1 billion doses per year, beginning in 2021.In June, Israel signed an agreement with Moderna for the future purchase of its vaccine candidate.ArcturusCalifornia-based Arcturus this week launched its Phase 1/2 clinical trial of its Lunar-COV19 vaccine in collaboration with Singapore’s Duke-NUS Medical School to test the safety, side effects and best dose of the new vaccine. There are 108 participants in the trial.According to the company’s CEO Joseph Payne, the Phase 1/2 trial should be done in several months and the company will rapidly transition to a Phase 3 clinical trial, potentially with Israel.So far, the company has successfully applied its technology in animal trials on mice, rats, rabbis and pigs.Israel signed the first part of an agreement with Arcturus to have first access to its novel coronavirus vaccine last weekend and the parties intend to finalize a comprehensive supply agreement within 30 days.Lunar-COV19 utilizes the company’s self-transcribing and replicating mRNA (STARR) technology and its LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery to produce a low-dose, potential single-shot vaccine. Migvax Corp.An affiliate of Israel’s Migal Galilee Research Institute, MigVax is working on developing a new oral subunit human vaccine against COVID-19. For the past four years, a team of MIGAL scientists has been developing a vaccine against infectious bronchitis virus (IBV), which causes a bronchial disease affecting poultry. The safety and effectiveness of the poultry vaccine has been proven in animal trials carried out at Israel’s Veterinary Institute.In February, the company’s CEO, David Zigdon, predicted that the vaccine could “achieve safety approval in 90 days.” It was expected to begin human trials in June but was delayed.In April, when OurCrowd venture partners announced a $12 million investment in the corporation, Zigdon said, “The experiments we have carried out so far show that because the vaccine does not include the virus itself, it will be safe to use in immune-suppressed recipients.“It uses a protein vector that can form and secrete a chimeric soluble protein which carries the viral antigen into tissue and causes the production of antibodies against the virus by the immunesystem. We are now working to adjust our generic vaccine system to COVID-19. Using a fermentation process, MigVax aims to have the material ready for clinical trials within a few months.” On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the company told Post that MigVax would have a “big announcement” next week, but could not specify.Israeli Institute for Biological ResearchResearchers at the Israeli Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) reported in June that they had successfully completed testing its vaccine candidate on hamsters and that they expected to launch Phase 3 human trials within a few weeks, with the aim of completing a coronavirus vaccine as early as this coming winter.In a document released by the institute, it explained that the potential Israeli vaccine is based on a well-known method of vaccination, but what’s new is the use of a VSV virus – a virus that does not cause diseases in humans. Through genetic engineering, proteins are attached to the VSV virus to form coronavirus “crowns” that are identified by the body as COVID-19. As a result, the body produces antibodies against the novel virus. According to the report, all the hamsters that received IIBR’s vaccine and were then injected with coronavirus did not become sick.Last week, it was revealed by N12 that IIBR said that the Health Ministry is refusing to convene to approve the institute’s Phase 3 trial, which former Defense Minister Naftali Bennett confirmed in a Facebook post."The Institute for Biological Research in Ness Ziona has been preparing for years for an event such as an outbreak from the COVID-19 family," Bennett wrote. "The institute's scientists worked arduously for 24 hours a day and managed to develop a vaccine and register a patent on it. The vaccine worked excellently in the lab, and excellently in animal trials."In order to complete the development, experiments need to be done on humans, like the rest of the world is already doing. Yet Health Ministry officials have not found time to convene to approve the experiment," he concluded.Israel is also negotiating to purchase the rights to the vaccine candidate being developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, but no deal is final.Abulafia-Lapid explained to the Post that there are multiple stages in the approval process of a vaccine. Preclinical testing is when a vaccine is given to animals. Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials involve administering the vaccine to a small number up to hundreds of people to test the safety of a vaccine and its ability to stimulate the immune system.The final phase, Phase 3, involves giving thousands of people the vaccines and waiting to see how many people develop a complete immune response in comparison to participants who received a placebo. Once all three phases are completed, the vaccine can become approved for use by regulators.Abulafia-Lapid said that for a vaccine to work, it is best that two components of the adaptive immune response: humoral (antibodies) and cellular (T-cells) immunity.