The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Coronavirus: Vaccines cost Israel some NIS 2.6 billion

Numbers of new daily cases drops to 2,000, as more restrictions are lifted

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 16, 2021 19:42
A health care worker prepares a coronavirus vaccine (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
A health care worker prepares a coronavirus vaccine
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
 Israel has spent NIS 2.6 billion on coronavirus vaccines up until now, the Knesset Finance Committee, headed by MK Moshe Gafni, announced on Tuesday, as the infection rate continued to decrease.
Many had been asking the government to reveal how much the country paid Pfizer, which agreed to supply the nation with enough vaccines to inoculate its adult population in spite of the shortage of production compared to the increasing international demand.
The committee also met to approve an additional budget of about NIS 2 billion for the Health Ministry and the coronavirus vaccination campaign.
Some 2,003 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Israel on Monday, according to an update by the Health Ministry. While the number is higher than those on Saturday and Sunday – 782 and 1377 – which are influenced by the lower amount of tests performed during the week end, it is significantly lower than those of previous weekdays, when over 2,500 cases were identified.
Of those infected, 602 patients were in serious condition, marking a slight decrease from the previous days. At the peak of the third wave around mid-January the figure surpassed 1,200. Some 211 patients were on ventilators in line with the previous days. The death toll stood at 6,037, with 13 people passing away in the previous 24 hours, one of the lowest figures in the past month.
On the vaccination front, some 110,000 shots were administered on Sunday, similar to previous weekdays. In total, about 5.2 million Israelis have received at least one jab of the coronavirus vaccine, and 4.29 million both.
Meanwhile, the Ministerial Committee for Coronavirus approved on Monday the Finance Ministry's proposal to allow an additional easing of restrictions following a continued drop in Israel's infection rate and an increase in the number of people vaccinated, the ministry and the Prime Minister's Office announced in a joint statement.
Starting on March 18, businesses will be able to allow employees to go to gyms and sit in lunch rooms, as well as participate in professional conventions, if they present a "Green Passport" in accordance with the conditions imposed by Israel's existing "Purple Ribbon" guidelines.
Employees who are not yet vaccinated will still be required to take part in professional conventions using only online means, and will need to continue eating in their offices or outside.
Temperature checks at the entrances to workplaces will no longer be mandatory.
Meanwhile, a pregnant woman with no underlying conditions who was hospitalized for the novel coronavirus died on Monday night at Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera after her condition deteriorated. Her baby was saved through a cesarean section and was deemed to be in good condition.


Tags Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19 Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: Vicious campaigning, mudslinging ramp up as vote nears

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Biden must abandon negotiating with Iran, UNHRC, UNRWA - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Robert Wexler

Abraham Accords: Getting a win-win for Israelis and Palestinians

 By ROBERT WEXLER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel Elections: What will determine the election results?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Salem Alketbi

Turkey and Iran's power struggle in Iraq - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
3

Netanyahu trip to UAE canceled amid Jordan imbroglio

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks as the government approves the peace deal between Israel and the UAE, October 12, 2020
4

Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?

Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
5

Netanyahu warns of African migrants converting after historic court ruling

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump shakes hands with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they pose in the Rose Garden at the White House this week

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by