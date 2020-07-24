Coronavirus: What's open and what's closed this weekend?

As coronavirus cases continue to climb in Israel, the government last week enacted a series of restrictions. Throughout the week, some of the restrictions changed.What's opened and what's closed this Shabbat?CLOSED
> Stores
> Hairdressers
> Beauty parlors
> Malls
> Markets (shuk)
> Libraries
> Gyms and studiosOPEN
> Restaurants (up to 20 people inside and 30 outside)
> Stores that sell essential items (like pharmacies and grocery stores)
> Zoos
> Museums
> Swimming pools
> Attractions
> Cable cars
> BeachesAll restrictions are in effect from July 24 at 5 p.m. until July 26 at 5 a.m.Gyms will be opened beginning on Sunday.
