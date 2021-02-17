Coronavirus: What’s the vaccination rate in your city? Find it here

According to data from the Health Ministry, Tel Mond is the only city where over 90% of the residents have received at least the first jab – 95% to be precise – while some 70% of the population have already gotten their second shot as well. Few people are familiar with Tel Mond, a 13,461 people strong center in the Sharon region. However, for weeks Tel Mond has been setting a crucial benchmark for the rest of the country: the town enjoys the highest rate of vaccination in Israel.According to data from the Health Ministry, Tel Mond is the only city where over 90% of the residents have received at least the first jab – 95% to be precise – while some 70% of the population have already gotten their second shot as well.

Country-wide, some 4,1 million Israelis, or 44% of the nation, have been inoculated once, and some 2.7 million – about 30% - twice.

While the country boasts the most successful vaccination campaign in the world, significant gaps exist between different municipalities.

Out of ten best localities in terms of vaccination rate, seven have less than 10,000 residents: Kochav Yair, Omer, Lehavim, Shoham, Meitar, Hashmonaim and Oranit. In addition, Kiryat Tivon has a population of about 18,000, while Kiryat Motzkin, which is part of the greater Haifa, has about 45,000 inhabitants, some 50% of whom have already received both doses of the vaccine.

By contrast, Jerusalem, Israel’s capital and the largest city with 950,000 residents, lags behind the country’s average with only 17% of people inoculated twice, and 28% with the first jab. Things are better in Tel Aviv – 465,000 residents, with some 54% of them jabbed once and 35% twice. Haifa – population 285,000 – also enjoys similar rates of vaccination, 52% and 37% respectively.

The most dramatic situation is registered in some Bedouin centers in the Negev, where less than 10% of the population has been vaccinated.

In Bir Hadaj and in AlSayid, which have around 6,000 residents each, not even one resident got inoculated.