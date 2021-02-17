The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Coronavirus: Willingness to be vaccinated linked to unemployment - study

The study is the first collaboration between Bar-Ilan University and the UAE's Gulf Medical University.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 17, 2021 17:45
A health care worker prepares a coronavirus vaccine (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
A health care worker prepares a coronavirus vaccine
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Is a person's willingness to take a coronavirus vaccine impacted by their employment and overall economic situation? That may just be the case, according to a new study conducted by researchers from Bar-Ilan University and the UAE's Gulf Medical University (GMU).
According to the findings, which were published in the academic journal Frontiers of Medicine, people are more likely to be willing to be vaccinated if they are in a vulnerable and fragile place, such as being out of work.
The study focused heavily on dentists and oral surgeons in Israel, as this particular field was severely harmed by lockdowns. People in this line of work were shown to be twice as willing to get the vaccine. 
The reason behind this tendency that the researchers hypothesized is that the willingness to get vaccinated was motivated by economic incentives, as the more people are vaccinated, the closer the economy would be to being reopened.
This is despite the fact that in prior surveys in Israel, typically lower-income communities like haredim and Israeli Arabs both showed less willingness to be vaccinated compared to other sectors of Israeli society.
"The results are clear, and in my opinion, have an impact on the entire public," Dr. Amiel Dror, one of the study's editors, said in a statement. 
"We are constantly looking for incentives to encourage vaccination, and the research reveals that the greatest incentive for the individual is his ability to continue to sustain the economy. Dentists generally are able to pay their monthly bills and often have the ability to maintain some financial reserves; they generally will not go hungry if they do not work for a while. However, even for them, this finding was relevant. If so, what would an artist or small store owner with no job or savings to lean on do?"
The study is also notable for being the first collaboration between Bar-Ilan University and GMU following a signed memorandum of understanding, which itself came following newly normalized ties between Israel and the UAE.


Tags Vaccinations Coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The cleansing snow comes to Jerusalem at the perfect time

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Daily Blood Libel: Jews won’t vaccinate Palestinians – NOT! - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Why are Jewish groups fighting the IHRA antisemitism definition? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
TAMIR GILAT: Goals, Giving and Gratitude.

Cancer, 10 years later: I am not the story of my life - opinion

 By TAMIR GILAT
Walter Bingham

Israel Elections: Lack of Anglo representation is an insult - opinion

 By WALTER BINGHAM

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Why did Trump's lawyer, David Schoen, keep putting his hand on his head?

Trump's impeachment lawyer David Schoen covering his hand with his head before drinking water
4

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
5

Iran cleric: People who are vaccinated for COVID have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by