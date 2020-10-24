Countries where remdesivir is approved or supported for treating COVID-19



Gilead Sciences Inc's remdesivir is at the forefront in the fight against the novel coronavirus as one of the first drugs to have shown to be effective in countering COVID-19 in human trials.

On Thursday, the US Food and Drug Administration approved remdesivir for treating patients hospitalized with COVID-19, making it the first and only drug approved for the disease.



The following is a list of countries or regions that have approved, recommended or taken action in support of the antiviral drug for patients with the illness (in chronological order):



United States (Oct-22): FDA approves drug for treating patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Japan (May-07) Japan approved remdesivir for COVID-19 - the country's first officially authorized drug to tackle the disease.



United Kingdom (May-26): Agrees to provide remdesivir to certain COVID-19 patients.



South Korea (May-29; Jun-26): Approves remdesivir import; adds remdesivir to coronavirus treatment guidelines.



Taiwan (May-30): Approves remdesivir in patients with severe COVID-19, says efficacy and safety of remdesivir have been supported by preliminary evidence.



India (Jun-01): Approves emergency use of remdesivir

Singapore (Jun-10): Approves remdesivir for severely ill COVID-19 patients.



Israel (Jun-16): Accepts Gilead's donation of remdesivir, to treat moderately and critically ill patients.



European Union (Jul-03): Gives conditional approval for the use of remdesivir in severe COVID-19 patients, making it the region's first therapy to be authorized to treat the virus.



Australia (Jul-10): Grants provisional approval to use remdesivir as a treatment option for adults and adolescent patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms and have been hospitalised.