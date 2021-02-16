The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

COVID-19: Bolsonaro seeks emergency approval for Israeli 'miracle cure'

The EXO-CD24 nasal spray saw a near 100% success rate in Phase I clinical trials, which will also be expanded to Greece's largest hospital.

By AARON REICH  
FEBRUARY 16, 2021 20:42
Brazilian Presdient Jair Bolsonaro and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu . (photo credit: KOBI GIDON / GPO)
Brazilian Presdient Jair Bolsonaro and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu .
(photo credit: KOBI GIDON / GPO)
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is seeking to get emergency approval for an Israeli-made nasal spray treatment for COVID-19.
Taking to Twitter, Bolsonaro included a screenshot of a Tweet made late last week by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with the Hebrew shown translated into Portuguese, where Netanyahu said he had spoken to the Brazilian leader – who he has long referred to as a "good friend" – on cooperating to develop vaccines and treatments for the coronavirus.
Above this, Bolsonaro tweeted regarding the EXO-CD24 nasal spray, saying that he would seek for it to be approved for emergency use by Brazil's federal health regulator, Anvisa.
 
The spray was developed by Prof. Nadir Arber at Tel Aviv's Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov). In its Phase I clinical trial, nearly 100% (29/30) of the moderate-to-severe COVID-19 patients administered the spray fully recovered and were released just three-five days later. The last patient also recovered, but took longer.
Following these trials, Netanyahu publicly referred to the spray as a "miracle cure" during a press conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis last week.
“If you’re infected by corona and are seriously ill and have a lung problem, take this, inhale it, and you come out feeling good,” Netanyahu said of the spray, adding that Greece's largest hospital would take part in clinical trials for it.
Despite the positive feedback thus far, the trials have only recently finished Phase I, and the data has yet to be published in a peer-reviewed academic journal.
However, Bolsonaro has been shown to be willing to accept experimental COVID-19 treatments, even if they are questioned by health experts, such as touting anti-malaria treatments chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, even taking the latter himself after he contracted COVID-19 in July, despite the overwhelming scientific consensus stating that the two drugs are ineffective, AFP reported.
In December, Bolsonaro also infamously once suggested that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine could cause one to transform into a crocodile. Though speaking in jest, he was referring to the fact that he was unsure of the side effects the Pfizer vaccine could have.
"In the Pfizer contract it's very clear: 'we're not responsible for any side effects.' If you turn into a crocodile, it's your problem," Bolsonaro said at the time, according to AFP.
"If you become superhuman, if a woman starts to grow a beard or if a man starts to speak with an effeminate voice, they will not have anything to do with it."
Maayan Hoffman and Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu brazil Jair Bolsonaro Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Justice delayed long enough in World Vision Hamas case

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Election blues: What is in store this time around?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Aliza Lavie

Women are a majority in the public, a minority in the Knesset - opinion

 By ALIZA LAVIE
TAMIR GILAT: Goals, Giving and Gratitude.

Cancer, 10 years later: I am not the story of my life - opinion

 By TAMIR GILAT
Amotz Asa-El

George Shultz, Shlomo Hillel: A tale of unsung heroes

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Iran cleric: People who are vaccinated for COVID have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
2

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
3

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
4

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment
5

Iran's use of ‘electric shocks’ on gay children is torture, says UN report

A prison guard stands along a corridor in Tehran's Evin prison June 13, 2006.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by