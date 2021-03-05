The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

COVID-19 vaccination: 73 cases facial paralysis, 7 anaphylactic shock

Serious symptoms of the vaccine include blurred vision, inflammation of the pulmonary pleura, inflammation of the heart, heart attack, or even liver damage.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MARCH 5, 2021 12:56
A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS)
A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Only 153 people (.0.0032%) out of more than 4.7 million who received a first shot of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine had any kind of serious side effects, according to a new report published by the Health Ministry. 
Only 162 had serious side effects from the second dose out of 3.4 million.
The types of serious issues that people experienced ranged from blurred vision, inflammation of the pulmonary pleura (that allow optimal expansion and contraction of the lung during breathing), inflammation of the heart, heart attack or even liver damage. 
Some 62 people were hospitalized after receiving their first dose; 75% of them had underlying medical conditions before getting the jab.
Forty-two people were hospitalized after the second shot. 
Some 487 (first) and 250 (second) had neurological issues after getting inoculated: 474 people who experienced paresthesia (tingling, pricking, chilling, burning, numbness of the skin), 73 who had bell’s palsy (facial paralysis), 23 convulsions, 28 metal taste in the mouth, 14 loss of consciousness, five transient cerebral ischemia (temporary stroke) and 59 others who had unidentified neurological issues.
In total, there were 9,595 people who reported side effects of the vaccines out of 4,755,585 people who received the first dose, and another 8,743 out of 3,408,825 who received the second dose. 
The majority of complaints were among younger people (20-49) and women. 
The report was updated as of March 1.
The majority of side effects are not severe but rather mild and most often near the site of the jab. Some 4,256 (first) and 2,092 (second) had pain or other reactions at the site of the shot.
Some 4,436 people (first) and 6,122 expressed general symptoms, such as fever or achiness. 
Around 220 (first) and 101 (second) had an allergic reaction, possibly even anaphylactic shock - 4 cases after the first shot and three after the second. More common was tingling, swelling of the upper respiratory tract and itching. 
The rate of reports of mild side effects that appear in close proximity to the vaccine is lower than that observed in clinical trials. However, the Health Ministry said that it is likely that there was some underporting by the public, especially people who did not require any medical intervention. 
More than 4.9 million Israelis have had at least one shot of the Pfizer vaccine and another 3.6 million the second shot. 
The Health Ministry provided a breakdown of vaccination by age. The following percentage of people by age have had their second shot and are considered fully vaccinated:
> 90+ - 82.1%
> 80-89 - 81.4%
> 70-79 - 84.6%
> 60-69 - 72%
> 50-59 - 58.3%
> 40-49 - 43.1%
> 30-39 - 22.6%
> 20-29 - 17.3%
> Under 19 - 1.9%


Tags Coronavirus vaccine COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

ICC investigation shows its problems go beyond just Israel

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel is in a religious war between haredi, democratic forces - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Following the lights in Jerusalem and beyond

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Demanding Israeli Arabs' gratitude is hypocritical - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Israeli ex-generals battle over the Iran deal - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Coronavirus: Can a vaccinated person still spread COVID?

PEOPLE WAIT to receive their COVID-19 vaccine injections outside a mobile Magen David Station at the Mahaneh Yehuda market in Jerusalem, on Monday.
3

US airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria kill at least one fighter

Smoke rises after an U.S. airstrike, while the Iraqi army pushes into Topzawa village during the operation against Islamic State militants near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016.
4

Does marijuana help sick recover from coronavirus?

A woman smokes during an event marking Israel's government's approval of a new policy to decriminalize personal marijuana use in Tel Aviv, Israel February 4, 2017
5

Coronavirus: Gov’t approves reopening of Israel’s skies

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by