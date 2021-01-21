The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

COVID-19 vaccine: No increased risk for allergy sufferers – doctors

The experts recommended that allergy sufferers do get vaccinated following the ministry’s guidelines.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JANUARY 21, 2021 17:09
An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The coronavirus vaccine does not present increased risk of allergic reactions for allergy sufferers and therefore also people who are sensitive to common allergens should get inoculated, the Israel Association of Allergy and Clinical Immunology stated in a document released by the Health Ministry on Thursday.
“To date, about 20 million vaccine doses have been given worldwide and only a few cases of significant allergic reaction have been observed, and not a single case of mortality,” reads the letter.
“We would like to clarify that in the vast majority of cases an immediate allergic reaction is an antibody-directed response to something that is familiar to our body, while the vaccine is a new and unknown substance,” it added. “Therefore, there is no increased risk of an allergic reaction to the vaccine in anyone known to be sensitive to inhaled allergens, foods, medications, latex, X-ray contrast materials, insect bites and even in patients with chronic urticaria.”
The experts recommended that allergy sufferers do get vaccinated following the ministry’s guidelines.
Those who experience some side effects after the first shot are supposed to answer a set of question by a doctor.
If some local reaction or non-allergic rash occur after over four hours from the shot, the individual can go on an receive the second vaccine, while if the reaction is immediate, the attending physician is required to make an evaluation and to consult with an allergy expert if needed.
Only in case of a severe allergic reaction after the first vaccine, the association urge to consult with a specialist to evaluate whether to proceed with the second shot.
Due to the fast pace of the development of the coronavirus vaccines, possible undetected side effects have been a matter of concern among some, even though it is important to emphasize that the vaccines currently approved in Israel have received the authorization from American, European and British medical authorities. Moreover, minor side effects are normal for most of vaccines.
On Tuesday, Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center – Ichilov also released the findings about side effects following the inoculation of its staff.
Some 1735 employees took part in the study, including doctors, nurses, researchers and administrative workers. About 37% of them did not register any side effect and 95% did not present any symptom of allergic reaction.
Some 44% of the participants described feeling significantly tired, 34% experienced some muscle pain, 30% headaches, 21% shivers, 11% a light fever, some 10% dizziness or nausea. Other effects included fever over 38 degrees, stomachache, rashes and diarrhea. 0,06 suffered from temporary weakness or paralysis of the muscles in the face.
About 3% of those inoculated consulted with a doctor, including a 0,28 who went to the emergency room.


Tags Vaccinations Coronavirus vaccine Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The police have not created a deterrence for coronavirus violators

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ofra Bengio

Great expectations: The Kurds of Iraq and President Biden - opinion

 By OFRA BENGIO
Nadav Tamir

New antisemitism hates Jews, loves Israel - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Emily Schrader

A cry for change – Shira Iskov

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Kenneth Bandler

How can rising online antisemitism be stopped? - opinion

 By KENNETH BANDLER

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

COVID-19 vaccine: 13 out of nearly 2 mil. Israelis suffer facial paralysis

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Coronavirus: 67-year-old jabbed with five doses instead of one

Vials of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and syringes are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID lockdown, at a Maccabi Health Fund branch in Ashdod, Israel December 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by