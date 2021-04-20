COVID: British variant 45% more infectious than original virus – study

The British variant is about 45% more contagious than the original strain of the coronavirus, a study carried out by Tel Aviv University researchers has shown.The study was conducted using the results of some 300,000 PCR tests collected from December 6 to February 10 from the laboratory established by TAU in cooperation with the company Electra in March 2020. The findings were published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine on Sunday. While most virus mutations have no consequence, a variant is generated when several mutations cluster together and the virus may create a different protein as a consequence. In the case of the coronavirus, the key protein to consider is the spike protein, which is found on the surface of the virus and allows it to penetrate host cells and cause infections."We use a kit that tests for three different viral genes,” TAU Prof. Ariel Munitz said in a press release. “In the British variant, also known as B.1.1.7, one of these genes, the S gene, has been erased by the mutation. Consequently, we were able to track the spread of the variant even without genetic sequencing.”The British variant spread fast in Israel as the country was beginning its vaccination campaign at the end of December. According to many experts, the significant improvement that everyone was expecting to see as an effect of the vaccines was delayed because of the British variant.The PCR results showed that while on December 24 the variant represented only 5% of the coronavirus cases identified in the lab, some six weeks later it exceeded 90% of the cases in Israel."To explain this dramatic increase, we compared the R number of the SARS-CoV-2 virus with the R of the British variant. In other words, we posed the question: How many people, on the average, contract the disease from every person who has either variant? We found that the British variant is 45% - almost 1.5 times - more contagious,” Munitz, the lead author of the study together with TAU Prof. Moti Gerlitz, explained.
The paper has also offered further proof of the efficacy of the vaccine. The researchers considered the trend in positive cases in different age groups."Until January we saw a linear dependence of almost 100% between the different age groups in new cases per 1,000 people," says TAU Dr. Dan Yamin, who also participated in the study. "Two weeks after 50% of the 60+ population received the first dose of the vaccine this graph broke sharply and significantly.""During January a dramatic drop was observed in the number of new cases in the 60+ group, alongside a continued rise in the rest of the population," he added. "Simply put, since more than 90% of those who died from Covid-19 were over 60, we can say that the vaccine saved hundreds of lives – even in the short run."The researchers also found that positive tests on 60+ residents of retirement homes generally presented a lower viral load compared to 60+ persons in the general population."Since the residents of retirement homes are tested routinely, while other people are usually tested only when they don't feel well or have been in contact with someone who had tested positive for the virus, we conclude that constant monitoring of at-risk populations is a method that works," Munitz pointed out. "It is important to emphasize: the relatively low viral load was found in retirement homes despite the fact that the British variant had already begun to spread in all populations. Consequently, we show that monitoring retirement homes, together with vaccination that gives precedence to vulnerable populations, prevent illness and mortality."