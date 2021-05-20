The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
COVID: Security crisis delays process to start jabbing children - official

10 days after the FDA authorized the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12-15, the Health Ministry is still holding consultations, including on the issue of a possible link between the jab and myocarditis.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MAY 20, 2021 16:34
A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER/FILE PHOTO)
(photo credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER/FILE PHOTO)
 The current security tensions are delaying the process to start vaccinating children against coronavirus, a Health Ministry official told The Jerusalem Post, explaining that the ministry is holding consultations with all relevant actors and will probably come out with an official policy on the issue within the next two weeks.
The US Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorization to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine – the product that has been used in Israel - to children ages 12 to 15 on May 11.
When the vaccine was approved for emergency use in individuals age 16 and older on December 11, Israel started its vaccination campaign already on December 19.
However, according to the official the two situations cannot be compared: if at the end of 2020 the pandemic was raging – in January thousands of new cases were identified every day and the number of serious patients reached 1,200, several hundred more than what the health system could handle without compromising the quality of the care – today COVID has become very marginal: the number of new daily cases does not exceed a couple of dozens and the number of serious patients on Thursday stood at 62.
For this reason, the Health Ministry is not rushing to start vaccinating children, but is taking the time to formulate the best policy.
“We are debating whether to recommend children to get vaccinated or just allow them to do so,” the official said. “The difference might sound trivial, but we believe it is very important to craft the right message for the public.”
One of the main medical issues that health officials and experts are considering is the possible connection between the vaccine and myocarditis  – an inflammation of the heart muscle.
Last month, an internal report by the committee of experts tasked by the ministry to monitor the inoculation’s side effects shown that about one in 100,000 people who received the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine suffered from myocarditis.
While the researchers stressed that more research was needed to confirm the connection between the vaccine and the phenomena, the document showed that most cases were reported among young men aged 18-30.
The official said that the ministry is working on gathering and studying all the relevant data, especially in consideration of the young age of those who reported the condition.
Most experts in Israel have expressed support for inoculating children, including the Israel Pediatric Association and the Israeli Society for Pediatric Infectious Diseases.
In a position paper released last month, they pointed out how while children are less likely to suffer from a severe form of the infection, for some COVID has still led to hospitalization, death or persistent symptoms.
However, some doctors have also expressed an opposite view: in April some 93 physicians signed a letter urging the minister to wait.
Speaking to the Post, the official remarked that they expect many parents to be hesitant to vaccinate their children and that their goal is to achieve the broadest possible consent.
The events of the past few weeks, including the tragedy at Meron and the security tensions have also slowed down the process, he added.
However, the ministry will likely adopt and announce its policy within the next two weeks.


