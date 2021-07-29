The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

COVID: Some jabbed people have 7 time less antibodies than others – study

New research by Sheba offers proof that vaccinated individuals with lower level of antibodies are more exposed to breakthrough infections, might be key to understand who should get the third shot.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JULY 29, 2021 00:02
Vaccine (illustrative) (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Vaccine (illustrative)
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Some individuals vaccinated against coronavirus can have a much lower level of antibodies than other inoculated individuals and are therefore more at risk to get infected, new groundbreaking research by the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday has shown.
The finding might represent a key to understand who should receive a third vaccine, Dr. Gili Regev-Yochay, director of Infectious Disease Epidemiology Unit at Sheba and the lead author of the study, said.
In addition, the antibody level is directly related to the viral load in infected vaccinated individuals and to the risk that they infect others.
Sheba documented 39 breakthrough cases among about 11,000 of its workers who had been fully vaccinated – meaning they were at least ten days after the second shot of Pfizer - in the previous three months.
As explained by Regev-Yochay, the average age of the infected was 42.5. About one third of the cases were completely asymptomatic, 10% suffered from very mild symptoms, 21% experienced fever and another 19.4% presented so called “long-Covid 19 symptoms” – from the loss of taste and smell to exhaustion – for over six weeks.
In addition, almost 5,000 health workers routinely underwent serological tests.
The researchers were able to compare the antibody level of those who got infected – as measured right before the virus was detected - with that of other staff members featuring similar characteristics (sex, age, general health, etc.) who did not get infected.
“This was the most important part of the study,” Regev-Yochay said in a press briefing. “What we saw is that the people who got infected had three times lower neutralizing antibodies than those who did not get infected. If we considered the peak of antibodies recorded after the inoculation, the level of those infected was seven times lower than of those who didn’t.
The study marks the first time that such a correlation is proven with data from real patients.
“This is the reason why a study on a relatively small group of individuals has been published in such a prestigious journal,” Regev-Yochay noted.
In addition, the study also documented a connection between level of antibodies and viral load – amount of virus particles in the body – which is directly linked to the level of infectivity of a virus carrier.
“People who had a higher level of neutralizing antibodies also presented a lower viral load, which means they were more unlikely to infect other people,” the doctor remarked. “This also shows that vaccinated people are less likely to infect other people.”
About 85% of the cases considered in the study were infected with the Alpha variant, also known as British, as the research was carried out in a period when the currently dominant Delta variant was not present in Israel yet.
However, Regev-Yochay said that the correlation between antibodies and level of protection is still relevant.
While the research does not shed light on how the efficacy of the vaccine wanes as time passes, the connection between the level of antibodies and infection can help determine who is more in need of a third coronavirus vaccine, a move that the Israeli authorities are strongly considering for the elderly.
“I think that this data on the correlation between antibodies and infection is important to understand who is the population at risk and from that maybe start thinking about who should receive a third dose and when,” Regev-Yochay concluded.


Tags sheba medical center Coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 Pfizer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Roni Daniel: Israel's melting pot personified - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Likud MKs are pawns in Bibi’s game - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Klahr

Israel's government must act to save our children’s education - opinion

 By DAVID KLAHR
Emily Schrader

Iran must be banned from Olympics - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
NEW YORK CONSUL-GENERAL Ido Aharoni meets with ‘Jerusalem Post’ staffers yesterday

What is the State of Israel's diplomacy? - opinion

 By IDO AHARONI
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by