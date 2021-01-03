The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Defense Ministry launches home isolation operation

The move comes after a cabinet decision to cancel the hotel-quarantine apparatus.

By UDI SHAHAM  
JANUARY 3, 2021 13:05
The Defense Ministry announced on Sunday it is launching an operation that will assist those who return from abroad to get into home isolation.
As part of the operation that received the name “Kanfei Hayil” (Wings of Strength) and will kick off next Sunday, the ministry will allocate some 300 professionals to local authorities and will assist them in enforcing home isolation. They will be added to some 670 Defense Ministry workers who already assist people who need to go into home isolation.
The Defense Ministry will also make sure that the local authorities will receive the details of those returning to the country from abroad.
The operation is being done in cooperation with the Home Front Command.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz said: “The entire security system is operating to fight the coronavirus war, that is sadly from being over.
“Some 1000 workers of the operation will be posted throughout the country as of next week and will assist those who need to go into isolation. They are an addition to thousands of Home Front Command soldiers and officers who are now part of the vaccines, tests, and infection-chains breaking operation throughout the country,” he said.


