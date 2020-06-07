The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Deputy health minister on corona: Too early to call spike an 'outbreak'

So far, 17,783 people have had COVID-19 in Israel. Currently, there are 2,836 active cases, but most of them are mild. Only 29 people are seriously ill, among them 23 who are intubated.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JUNE 7, 2020 10:07
Beachgoers hang out at the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in Tel Aviv as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions ease in Israel May 21, 2020 (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Beachgoers hang out at the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in Tel Aviv as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions ease in Israel May 21, 2020
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Israel’s new deputy health minister, Yoav Kisch, said that it is too early to call the recent spike in coronavirus cases a second wave and that Israel must set itself to live alongside the novel virus.
“It is too early to say that we are experiencing an outbreak,” he said in an interview with Reshet Bet. “A coronavirus routine can be established that will allow us to live life almost uninterrupted.”
His comments on the backdrop in a surge in coronavirus deaths: Two more people died overnight, bringing the total to 297. In addition, some 31 more people were diagnosed with the novel virus overnight. 
So far, 17,783 people have had COVID-19 in Israel. Currently, there are 2,836 active cases, but most of them are mild. Only 29 people are seriously ill, among them 23 who are intubated.
On Saturday, the Health Ministry tested 11,440 people and on Friday more than 16,000. The infection rate holds at around 1%.
Kisch’s statements contradict an interview that head of Public Health Dr. Sigal Sadetsky gave over the weekend. She told Reshet Bet that she is disturbed by the recent spike in cases. 
“The seeds we are planting are very dangerous,” she told the radio station.
Also, over the weekend, N12 reported that outgoing Health Ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman Tov referred to the recent increase in infected people as a “second wave,” but he denied he made the statement.
Kisch said he expects to open schools in full come fall, even if coronavirus is still an issue. He said that, “We will need to find methods and solutions, such as partitions between students,” to enable the system to operate.


Tags Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Annex responsibly By JPOST EDITORIAL
Menachem Begin vs. Benjamin Netanyahu: A window of opportunity By YAAKOV KATZ
Seth Frantzman The mystery of how Turkey helped a rabble turnaround Libya’s civil war By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
My Word: Return to sender - Advice from a younger self By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert The government's response to coronavirus is a national embarrassment By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
4 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
5 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by