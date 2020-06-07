Deputy health minister on corona: Too early to call spike an 'outbreak'

“It is too early to say that we are experiencing an outbreak,” he said in an interview with Reshet Bet. “A coronavirus routine can be established that will allow us to live life almost uninterrupted.”

His comments on the backdrop in a surge in coronavirus deaths: Two more people died overnight, bringing the total to 297. In addition, some 31 more people were diagnosed with the novel virus overnight.

So far, 1 7,783 people have had COVID-19 in Israel . Currently, there are 2,836 active cases, but most of them are mild. Only 29 people are seriously ill, among them 23 who are intubated.

On Saturday, the Health Ministry tested 11,440 people and on Friday more than 16,000. The infection rate holds at around 1%.

Kisch’s statements contradict an interview that head of Public Health Dr. Sigal Sadetsky gave over the weekend. She told Reshet Bet that she is disturbed by the recent spike in cases.

“The seeds we are planting are very dangerous,” she told the radio station.

Also, over the weekend, N12 reported that outgoing Health Ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman Tov referred to the recent increase in infected people as a “second wave,” but he denied he made the statement.

Kisch said he expects to open schools in full come fall, even if coronavirus is still an issue. He said that, “We will need to find methods and solutions, such as partitions between students,” to enable the system to operate.