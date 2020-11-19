The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Deputy health minister: Third closure will probably happen

Israel could be facing a third lockdown as early as Hanukkah

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
NOVEMBER 19, 2020 22:51
Israel Police prepare for new coronavirus lockdown regulations, Sept. 25, 2020 (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Israel Police prepare for new coronavirus lockdown regulations, Sept. 25, 2020
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Israel could be facing a third lockdown as early as Hanukkah, according to Health Ministry director-general Chezy Levy.
“I do not know if there will be a Hanukkah closure,” he said during a briefing on Thursday, noting that the increase in morbidity may lead from a cessation of restrictions to a full-fledged closure. “If there is sweeping illness like on the eve of Rosh Hashanah, we will have to take broad steps. I can’t say if it will be on Hanukkah, but it could certainly happen if the increase in morbidity continues.”
His words were echoed by Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch, who spoke Thursday evening to N12. In his interview, he warned that there is great concern that a third lockdown is on its way.
“There’s something that worries me: We left the policy of not opening before seeing a declining morbidity,” Kisch said. “There is a fear that the State of Israel will reach a third closure… This is the first time I have said this. I have not said it before because we conducted ourselves in a very orderly manner. I see rising morbidity, I see malls that decide on their own to open without any instructions – it is absurd.
“A third closure will probably happen,” he concluded.
The Health Ministry reported 784 new cases on Wednesday and another 482 between midnight and press time on Thursday. Among all of those infected, some 315 people were in serious condition, including 127 who were intubated. The death toll hit 2,742.
The reproduction rate – the R or number of people each sick person infects – has reached a striking 1.08, the highest it has been since September, Levy said. He also noted that the number of daily cases of infection is on an upward trend, and the number of serious patients has stopped declining and has plateaued.
Levy said that the 1.08 is “much higher than what we said it needed to be able to continue with the exit strategy.” He added that the increasing number of patients is “not a rapid rise, but it is rising. This is the expression of the reproduction rate that has exceeded one.”
N12 reported that the city of Nazareth is expected to be deemed a red city on Friday and will be locked down, joining four other predominantly Arab cities, where the infection rate is even higher than the rest of the country. Some 224 new cases were diagnosed in that city alone in the last week.
Levy said that one way to prevent a wide-spread closure would be to implement a successful differentiated traffic-light model that could be presented and approved by the coronavirus cabinet. In that plan, orange cities will have restrictions and red cities closed.
 DESPITE THE rising infection, Levy said that unless there is a “catastrophe,” classrooms will open on Tuesday as planned for students in fifth and sixth grade. He called on the teachers of these students to immediately get screened for the virus.
Recall, the coronavirus cabinet last week approved the return of students in the fifth, sixth, 11th and 12th grades to classes in green and yellow cities only. According to the decision, students in grades five and six will return to classes on November 25 and the older students on December 1.
He said that as these classes open, there are additional restrictions being considered to help offset the expected rise in infection, including potentially closing all retail by 7 p.m. – despite the fact that most health experts have said that this would be largely ineffective.
At the same time, several malls have threatened to open against the new regulations, which only allowed strip malls and street shops to open. Malls have been closed since the start of the High Holy Day lockdown.
“This is not the time to open malls en masse,” Levy warned.
He said the Health Ministry agreed to a pilot program that will include several malls in various cities to see if there is an ability to control the number of shoppers entering the stores and to epidemiologically track them where there is an outbreak.
If it works, only then should other malls open, he said.


Tags Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel coronavirus lockdown Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It's time to free Jonathan Pollard By JPOST EDITORIAL
The two sides of Israel - in space and on the ground By DAVID BRINN
My Word: It’s not rocket science By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu only knows how to destroy democracy By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Christiane Amanpour, Jeremy Corbyn's ill-deserved reprieves – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Proud Boys leader trying to rebrand the group as explicitly antisemitic
Proud Boys activist Kyle Chapman at a rally in Portland on June 4, 2017. Chapman now says he has transformed the group into an explicitly white supremacist organization. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Why hasn't Benjamin Netanyahu called Joe Biden?
Will Benjamin Netanyahu succeed in bridging the rift with the Democratic Party?
5 Israel to legalize, regulate recreational cannabis market within 9 months
An employee checks cannabis plants at a medical marijuana plantation in northern Israel March 21, 2017

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by