The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Doctors save girl who accidentally swallowed magnets

"If magnets [located in the stomach] were either moving or positioned on either side of the intestines, due to the strength of the magnet, they could cause injury, necrosis and even holes."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 19, 2020 20:40
Magnets swallowed by young girl, pulled from stomach of young girl in Hadassah-Ein Kerem (photo credit: HADASSAH SPOKESPERSON)
Magnets swallowed by young girl, pulled from stomach of young girl in Hadassah-Ein Kerem
(photo credit: HADASSAH SPOKESPERSON)
Doctors at Hadassah-Ein Kerem hospital rushed a young girl into surgery, saving her from potential severe complications following her arrival at the hospital after she accidentally swallowed a number of small magnets.
"Alma was playing with friends, jumping with them on the trampoline, when she wanted to trick them into thinking she had a tongue piercing," Alma's mother explained. "She stuck out her tongue with the metal magnets that we have from a game at home, but at that very moment a friend jumped, and the movement caused Alma to swallow all the marbles at once."
Alma, 9, immediately ran to her mother in panic. Her mother quickly researched on the internet what the implications of swallowing magnets could be, and upon realize the danger of the situation hurriedly brought her daughter to the emergency room at Hadassah-Ein Kerem hospital.
Upon their arrival, the attending doctor at the time, immediately understood the seriousness of the case.
"When I met Alma I examined the abdominal photo and realized that the magnets were located in the stomach," said Dr. Mordechai Slae, a specialist in pediatric gastroenterology at Hadassah, and one of the doctors attending to Alma's case.
"From [the stomach], they can move and do enormous damage to the gut, so I knew our window of opportunity was narrow, and we rushed Alma to the operating room," he added.
"The risk for this kind of incident is high," Dr. Slae explained. "This is because if the magnets were either moving or positioned on either side of the intestines, due to the strength of the magnet, they could cause injury, necrosis and even holes."
He added that unfortunately the hospital is accustomed to these kinds of cases where the damage has already been done, and that within the last two years alone, the hospital has encountered ten of such cases.
"I reiterate to parents at every possible opportunity that it is so important to be careful with these marbles. This game is not innocent," he warned.
Earlier this year, a one-and-a-half-year-old infant swallowed 32 magnetic balls, and underwent a removal procedure at the same hospital. Although the hospital is accustomed to seeing such cases, a doctor at the hospital said that it was the highest number that they've ever encountered in the stomach of a child.


Tags doctor hadassah hospital israeli girl Toy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo China has proven to be a bad actor. We owe them nothing. By JPOST EDITORIAL
Micah Halpern We need a friend in the White House no matter who wins the Presidency By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader Palestine, not Israel, will carry the cost of its rejectionist policies By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Why we only sit shiva for family By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu’s perception of democracy is full of factual mistakes – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
3 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
4 What do Jewish voters need to know about Kamala Harris?
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States
5 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by