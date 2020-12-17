The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Does COVID-19 can also cause hearing loss?

"There are so many speculations about this virus and the damage inflicted by it, and we have shown that at least in the auditory system no damage was detected," Prof. Karen Avraham said.

By SARAH CHEMLA  
DECEMBER 17, 2020 11:16
Hearing Hero (photo credit: PR)
Hearing Hero
(photo credit: PR)
In addition to the loss of smell, taste and touch, can COVID-19 also cause hearing loss? 
Some of the professional literature has reported that it does. 
However, according to a new study from Tel Aviv University, in collaboration with the Galilee Medical Center, these reports are wrong. Testing patients' hearing quality the researchers found no evidence of damage to the auditory system. 
This research, published in the leading scientific journal Otology & Neurotology, was led by Prof. Karen Avraham of the Sackler Faculty of Medicine at Tel Aviv University, together with Dr. Amiel Dror and Dr. Eyal Sela of the Galilee Medical Center and the Azrieli Faculty of Medicine at Bar-Ilan University. 
"Since the beginning of the pandemic, it has been clear that COVID-19 has some long-term effects, such as the loss of the sense of smell and taste," Avraham explained. "The possibility of hearing loss, however, has been debated among medical practitioners, with some reporting this symptom in recovered patients."
"The question," she continued, "is whether such hearing loss is caused by damage to the auditory system, or whether it is a temporary symptom caused by fluids clogging the middle ear, as often happens in a common cold."
Prof. Karen Avraham (Credit: TLV University)Prof. Karen Avraham (Credit: TLV University)
The researchers at TAU and the Galilee Medical Center began to investigate this question during the first wave of the pandemic, when the numbers of patients in Israel were still relatively small. Participants included eight asymptomatic individuals who had tested positive for COVID-19 and eight healthy volunteers who served as a control group – all without any previous hearing loss. 
Entire ear scheme. (Credit: Dr. Amiel Dror)Entire ear scheme. (Credit: Dr. Amiel Dror)
For the first time, this study provided quantitative measures for hearing quality following exposure to the virus.
"Our study checked whether COVID-19 can cause permanent neural or sensory damage to the hearing system and found no evidence for such damage," Dror explained. "The study was wholly objective and quantitative: we used electrical data from the brainstem to test the entire route of soundwaves through the ear – tracking acoustic stimuli as they enter the auditory tube, hit the eardrum, make the ossicles vibrate and enter the cochlea – until electric waves are ultimately received in the brain."
"We also examined the activity of the inner ear hair cells that intensify and tune the sound and found no difference between the COVID-19-positive subjects and the control group," Avraham explained. "It's true that at this initial stage, the study examined asymptomatic patients. But objective scientific research takes a long time, and we started recruiting our volunteers in April, at the peak of the first wave of the pandemic in Israel."
"There are so many speculations about this virus and the damage inflicted by it," she said. "We have shown that at least in the auditory system, no damage was detected." 
"It's very important to base our knowledge of the virus upon objective studies and refrain from hasty conclusions," Dror said. "Social media have attributed numerous illnesses and symptoms to the coronavirus, but often the information is unfounded and leads to unwarranted stress, as well as needless pressure on the health system."
Sela, one of the senior authors of the study, added: "This study proposes that the COVID virus does not cause extensive neurological damage but is rather spotty, mostly affecting the sense of smell.
"Moreover, the hearing impairment among some patients is mostly transient and secondary to fluid buildup in the middle ear, as with the common cold, and therefore likely passes once the acute disease is over," he said.


Tags Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread COVID-19 Loss of smell Loss of taste
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel should not agree to 'outrageous' Hamas prisoner swap By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Sa'ar: A new player, not necessarily a big bang on the political scene By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Netanyahu's showmanship made COVID-19 vaccine arrival about him - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Rafael Medoff Remembering the rabbi of Buchenwald By RAFAEL MEDOFF
Amotz Asa-El Was the Arab Spring a revolution? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Cats recover from COVID-19 very quickly, scientists want to find out why
Cats can recover from COVID-19 faster than humans. What is their secret?
4 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by